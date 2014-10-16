Locations to Visit In Las Vegas

Las Vegas, simply called “Vegas”, is the largest city in the state of Nevada in the United States and the capital of Clark County. It is known as one of the most popular tourist destinations. This paradise was built in a desert area and that the name Las Vegas is at least strange from this point of view because it means “Meadow”.

The attractions in Vegas are countless, each with a location-specific vibe. It is one of if not the most spectacular cities in America. Las Vegas is internationally recognized as a holiday city with hotels and resorts, shops, and famous gambling casinos. Some of the attractions or rather locations:

Mandalay Bay and the Shark Reef Aquarium

Mandalay Bay Resort is located at the southwestern end of The Strip, near the Luxor Hotel. One of the biggest attractions of this complex is the Shark Reef aquarium. The capacity of the Aquarium is 5,909,917 liters and brings together a wide variety of sharks, fish, rays, reptiles and marine invertebrates. About 100 sharks of 15 different species and over 2,000 animals in total. The shark tunnel is the most impressive attraction. Accredited by Zoologists, Shark Reef collaborates with famous biologists to protect endangered marine life as well as to rehabilitate injured animals.

The most impressive is the nine-foot-long tiger sharks that swim seamlessly through the water. Other attractions here include sea turtles, golden crocodiles, komodo dragons, and more colorful fish than you can count. Sometimes you can even see the scuba divers inside cleaning the tank.

The Venetian

It is the largest and most special casino, it presents a miniature Venice, which includes the Doge’s Palace, St. Mark’s Square, the Bridge of Sighs and even some canals on which ultramodern gondolas walk, equipped with propellers, armchairs with seat belts safety and even with a gondolier who, while walking, sings arias from famous works. The casino covers 11,000 square meters. It has 134 game tables and 2,000 mechanical devices.

Most people who arrive at this location spend many hours due to the beauty of the buildings.

The Neon Museum

When you say Las Vegas you immediately think of billboards, lots of neon lights, and light games, just like you saw in the movie Casino. Neon Museum keeps alive the history of the first neon panels by purchasing, storing, and in some cases, reconditioning them. The guide will take you through the history of light panels from its beginnings until now. The museum makes the tour much more interesting and gives visitors knowledge about how much work and maintenance is required with these panels.

The Las Vegas history lesson comes only with a guided tour of the downtown museum, a boneyard filled with 250 neon signs from Vegas’ past, 17 of them restored, and still glowing. The newest addition: the giant guitar from the Hard Rock Cafe, which closed in 2016 after a nearly 30-year run.

Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is a luxury hotel and casino in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The hotel is situated on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip between Bellagio and The Mirage. It is one of Las Vegas’s largest and best-known landmarks. It contains many statues, columns, and iconography typical of Hollywood Roman period productions including a 20-foot (6.1 m) statue of Augustus Caesar near the entrance. The hotel has 3,960 rooms and suites in six towers and a convention facility of over 300,000 square feet (28,000 m2).

The hotel has a large range of restaurants. Among them are several which serve authentic Chinese cuisine for those who are curious about the Chinese cuisine. From the outset, Caesars Palace has been oriented towards luxury. The modern casino facilities include table games such as blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat, Spanish 21, mini-baccarat, Pai Gow, and Pai Gow poker. The casino also features a 4,500-square-foot (420 m2) 24-hour poker room; and many slot machines and video poker machines.

The Mob Museum

The Mafia Museum or the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law, as it is officially called, is a truly unique and special museum in Nevada. The museum is housed in a neoclassical building from the early 1930s. The museum has hosted several famous trials of the Kefauver Committee since 1950, which revealed some ugly truths about organized crime in Las Vegas and the United States. The Mob Museum is an interactive one, which tells the history of Organized Crime in the USA through several videos. The exhibits are copies identical to the characters of that time, offering an interwar air.

Visitors to the museum will learn about mobs like Al Capone, Bugsy Siegel and John Gotti and the dedicated G-men and FBI agents, like J. Edgar Hoover, Eliot Ness, and Harry Anslinger. The Mob Museum walks travelers through a detailed history of mob activity in the U.S. and around the world.

These would be some of the most visited locations in Las Vegas, obviously the list of attractions would be much larger being the most spectacular city in America.