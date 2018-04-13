Is It Safe To Smoke Hemp?

The popularity of CBD products is on the rise, and with good reason. There is a huge list of benefits one can receive from the CBD flower called hemp. Along with the rise of CBD oils, tinctures, a variety of terpenes, and other products, there has also been a rise in CBD cigarettes for sale. This has left consumers to wonder: is it safe to smoke CBD hemp cigarettes?

Tobacco Cigarettes vs CBD Cigarettes

Most people in the United States are aware of the harmful effects of cigarettes. They are addictive, harmful to the throat, gums, and lungs. Additionally, Tobacco cigarettes have been proven to cause various forms of cancer and are the known cause of millions of deaths worldwide. CBD Cigarettes are nothing like tobacco cigarettes in that regard. They are not addictive and do not contain nicotine unless smoke shops or vendors specifically roll their hemp joints with tobacco in them.

Some smokers will combine hemp with tobacco in order to add the soothing benefits of cannabinoids into their smoking e xperience. If you mix your hemp with tobacco you can still receive the benefits but be advised: CBD does not counteract the negative side effects of tobacco and nicotine.

A pure hemp cigarette or CBD joint, on the other hand, has none of those negative effects. However, if you are concerned about your health you should know that smoking any substance does carry some inherent risk with it. The combustion of the flame on the filter increases the risk of some inhaling harmful chemicals called carcinogens. Additionally, continued use of cigarettes of any kind can be harmful to the lungs due to the ingestion of smoke. However, for tobacco smokers looking to quit or cut back, these risks are minuscule when compared to the danger of cigarettes.

The Benefits of CBD Cigarettes

There is no nicotine in CBD or CBG flower. The only things that tobacco cigarettes and hemp cigarettes have in common are that they both use a filter. In fact, CBD cigarettes are a great way tool to help smokers quit their addiction. One 3rd party lab test found that CBD helped smokers reduce the number of tobacco cigarettes they smoked by 40 percent.

Hemp has also been shown to aid in recovery from addiction from many substances other than just tobacco, including heroin and opioids. This is because of the calming effects of CBD cigarettes and CBD oil has proven to reduce many of the symptoms of withdrawal such as high anxiety. This makes CBD cigarettes the ideal form to consume CBD flower for someone trying to quit smoking for good. The familiar shape of the cigarette provides mental comfort while the chemical properties of the CBD flower help ease the path to recovery.

No matter how you choose to ingest CBD flower, wether through CBD oil or CBD cigarette, you will still receive all the benefits you love. If you are unfamiliar with the positive effects of CBD, then here are a few you can look forward to. CBD can reduce chronic pain, nerve, pain, and pain from arthritis. It can reduce, inflammation, muscle spasms, and other Multiple Sclerosis (MS) symptoms. Consuming hemp can ease symptoms of depression and anxiety as well as relieve insomnia and improve sleep.

It has also been known to help treat skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis and it’s even been known to assist in cancer cell death. So, hemp cigarettes are a tobacco-free alternative to CBD oil that will not get you high and provide you with a relaxing new way to consume CBD. Many people like the idea of smoking as a calming pastime, but do not want any of the addictive side effects of cigarettes and are not at all interested in getting high.

Before trying any new kind of supplement, you should check with a doctor to ensure you are getting the best information and advice regarding your health. If you are intrigued by the benefits hemp has to offer, consult with your primary doctor to discuss the best and safest use for you as possible.