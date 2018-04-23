Tips For Surviving Long RV Road Trips

Summer is just around the corner, and with it will come road trips and camping! While driving from one destination to another and setting up a camping area is one option, many travelers this year are turning toward traveling by RV—wrapping their road trip and their camping all into one vehicle. Many young people have even adopted the RV way of life and live full time in their recreational vehicle.

If you’ve never traveled by RV before, it can seem a little intimidating. So we’ve put together a list of tips and tricks to help make your RV road trip a trip you’ll never forget.

Narrow down your options.

There are so many choices when it comes to renting or purchasing an RV, but there are two basic types: motorhomes and towable campers and travel trailers. It’s a good idea to get an idea of what kind of trip you’ll be taking before deciding on which type of RV is best for you. If you’re planning on parking your RV at an RV Park but plan to do local traveling, a towable camper might be your best choice. But if you plan to do most or all of your driving in your vehicle, a regular motorhome could be the right choice for you.

There is also the size of the vehicle to take in mind. Both motorhomes and campers come in a variety of styles and floor plans, so it’s very likely that you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for!

The best way to choose an RV is to take a day and look at different models at a dealership.

Protect your assets.

This should be a given, but ensuring that you have RV insurance with a reputable company is vital for your peace of mind at the end of the day, even if you’re purchasing or renting a new RV. Check with your dealership to see if they have a repair facility, and ask if they offer RV extended warranties or a service plan for RV repairs on their prior purchases. In the case of mechanical failure, flat tire, or other incidences that might happen while you’re out on the open road, be sure that your RV insurance comes with roadside assistance so you aren’t left stranded.

Inside the RV itself, it’s a good idea to check for excessive moisture and invest in odor-resistant covers and fabrics when your RV is not in use. If you are using accessories that do not come with the RV, make sure that they are secured to give you peace of mind in case you hit some bumps along the road.

Think about safety first.

While you can sleep on long flights, the driver of an RV doesn’t have that luxury. Make sure you’re taking adequate stops, eating and drinking when you can, and avoid driving at night (as tempting as the empty roads may be). Make sure you are stretching when you stop to get gas (which will be often, given the size of an RV), and give yourself extra time to get to your destination so you’re not tempted to drive over the speed limit. And most importantly—make sure that the person driving your RV is both comfortable and able to do so.

It should be comfort above style.

This one is more about your wardrobe than your RV of choice (although this could still totally apply there!) If you’re looking for comfortable travel clothes for women, make sure you choose something you’re okay with sitting in for long periods of time. The best travel clothes are the ones you don’t have to constantly readjust, but still look cute!

Entertain yourself.

While the destination is the main point of the trip, the time you spend on the road in your RV should be just as memorable. Play games, tell stories, sing songs, and make the most of your time. Just make sure that you aren’t moving while the vehicle is moving, and that your driver remains focused on the road.

Get out there!

While it may seem intimidating to actually get behind the wheel of an RV and get out on the road, you’ve got an endless supply of memories to make. The first step is just deciding to go for it.