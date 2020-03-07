Tips For Visiting Asheville With A Dog

Bringing your dog on vacation is always a joy. You never have to worry about your furry friend and you can create amazing memories together. If you’re looking for an incredible vacation spot that will have things for you and your dog to do together, consider Asheville, North Carolina. The city prides itself on being welcoming and compatible with your four-legged friends. Here are a few tips for visiting Asheville with your pup that will have both of you jumping at the chance to come back.

Equip your pup for adventure

Before you even head out to Asheville, you’ll want to make sure your best friend is equipped for the adventures to come. Ditch the typical collar and leash situation and get a dog harness your pal will love. The best dog harness on the market is made by Joyride Harness. Their specialized design keeps your dog safe and comfortable. Some leashes actually choke your dog when they pull, and this stress on their necks can cause various injuries that could eventually threaten your dog’s health and way of life. Joyride Harness accessories are veterinarian approved, easy to take on and off, durable, and have a side ring that discourages them from pulling. They also come in sizes from XS to XXL, so it won’t matter if your pup’s a pocket pooch or an oversized lapdog. Joyride will have exactly what you need.

Take a hike

There are many dog-friendly hiking trails in the Blue Ridge and Great Craggy Mountains, which rise above Asheville. It doesn’t matter if you’re an expert hiker or just out for a casual stroll. There are so many options that you can choose to cater to your abilities and mood. A favorite for you and your pup will be the Crabtree Falls Trail. This 2.7-mile hike has some of the most beautiful waterfalls in Western North Carolina. Your dog will love to cool off after a long hike in the pools beneath the falls and you’ll love the view and photo op.

Pamper yourself and your pooch

After a long day of hiking, you’ll both want to crash somewhere comfortable and luxurious. At the 1889 WhiteGate Inn and Cottage, you and your dog will get to snuggle up at this beautiful bed and breakfast. You and your dog can stay in the Guest Cottage, Oscar Wilde Suite, or the Joyce Kilmer Suite. This property is a AAA 4-Diamond Property and will not disappoint. Check out their spa or treat yourself with one of their specials or packages. Just remember to crate your pup if you want housekeeping to clean up.

Go on your own adventures

Give your dog a day of adventure with his own friends thanks to At Play With Sparky! He’ll get to romp around in inside playrooms and run in one of their huge outdoor fenced yards. While your pet is occupied, take a trip to a local Asheville diner. If you’re in the mood for brunch, go visit The Med. Open from 7 am-4 pm Monday through Friday and 7 am-3 pm on Saturday, this diner has a variety of options for all of your cravings. The use of locally sourced ingredients and a comfortable downtown atmosphere make it an outstanding place to dine. Some say The Med is where you can get the best breakfast in town. Don’t forget to bring back some bacon for your furry friend!

Downtown Dog

Your dog will love romping around downtown Asheville with all of its sights and smells. Many shop owners leave water outside for your pup to lap up, too. If you’re looking to show your furry friend just how much you care, take them to Three Dogs Bakery, the world’s first full-functioning bakery for dogs! All of their goodies are healthy and all-natural for your dog. His tail will wag when he gets the best treats of his life. Your dog will definitely want to sit and stay.