Taj Connemara – Best Luxury Hotel In Chennai

Chennai, the conglomerate of urban villages and neighbourhoods may look chaotic at first. The sweltering heat can be a bummer. However, Chennai has some pleasant surprises in its midst. This city is the keeper of traditions and cultures in South India. There are innumerable temples with their gopurams are all artistically built. One thing that can catch the fancy of any traveller who goes to Chennai is its people. The people of Chennai are highly enthusiastic. They are proud of their city and the heritage it holds. Chennai is now a cosmopolitan city with many luxury hotels, restaurants, boutiques and cafes.

Travellers who want to spend time in Chennai are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a luxury hotel. Of all the luxury hotels in Chennai, the one that can give you a taste of the real heritage of Chennai, then it will be Taj Connemara. This grandiose building is where the blue-blooded indulged and entertained in the past.

Taj Connemara: The Only Heritage Hotel in Chennai with the Victorian Era Influences

Location

Taj Connemara is now a household name across the globe. It is a prominent landmark in Chennai. Located in the commercial district of Chennai, the hotel is 202m from the famous Spencer Mall, 2.4 km from the Marina beach and a 45-minute drive from the Chennai International Airport.

Rooms and Suites

This luxury hotel in Chennai houses 147 rooms that are spread across the Heritage and Tower wings. This 5-star hotel in Chennai is designed in a way where the timeless past meets contemporary impressions. The stately edifice in the shades of neutral and dark wood seamlessly blend comforts and formality. The rooms and suites are adorned with colonial-era decor, four-poster beds, prehistoric paintings and ultra-modern amenities.

Unique Dining Experiences

Relish the authentic Chettinad dishes at Raintree. This is where you can find the perfect blend of spices of the Chettinad cuisine. The Verandah is where nature has its own performance of light and sound through floor to ceiling windows. One can have a hearty English breakfast or customize their own buffet at live counters. Heritage-inspired cocktails rolled cigars and the signature Afternoon Tea Service, experience opulence at The Lady Connemara Bar & Lounge.

Relax and Unwind

The award-winning Jiva Spa is a meticulously created therapeutic experience. It includes Indian Therapies, spa indulgences, Indian Aromatherapy, body scrubs and wraps. Feel all your worries leave your body with the Jiva Spa and relax. Guests can also book daily or complimentary Yoga sessions. The outdoor pool in the courtyard, surrounded by the lush garden is inviting enough for a relaxing and pristine evening.

Signature Taj Connemara Experiences

In India, Madras was the very first city established by the British. The Hotel Heritage Walk introduces you to the myriad influences and cultures that have graced the city of Chennai and hence the hotel. In this heritage walk, the guests traverse through a time when the hotel was known as ‘the house on Choultry Plain’. Guests can also travel back in time with the colonial-inspired cocktails. The hotel’s transformation from a place of convenience to a major hub of entertainment led to the birth of Madras’ first bar. At The Lady Connemara Bar & Lounge, one can sip on signature cocktails such as the ‘Madras No.1’ and ‘Since 1891’.

Come; savour the luxuries of the Victorian era at Taj Connemara, the heritage hotel in Chennai. Live like a royal in one of the best 5-star hotels in Chennai.