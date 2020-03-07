Turn Shatter Into Ejuice Using 3 Methods

Shatter turned into e-juice is popular with pot smokers who want to experience a heavier hit. With its strong potency, authorities are alarmed on its safety.

What do you know about shatter into ejuice? Is it really a dangerous type of THC concentrate?

What is Shatter?

Shatter is a weed concentrate that contains 80 percent cannabinoid. It’s another form of dabs (marijuana concentrate) that comes from extracting THC and CBD. The process of extraction involves the use of solvent like propane, butane or carbon dioxide through the marijuana flower to remove cannabinoids, evaporating the solvent and taking out the resins.

The term Shatter has something to do with its glassy characteristic. When cooled, the resin becomes a glassy sheet that looks like a caramel candy. When it drops, it shatters.

Shatter sells at a price of $60 to $70 per gram. It is considered as the most potent concentrate among all because it goes through an extra filtration process to remove the natural wax and fats.

Regular concentrates have only 5 to 18 percent cannabinoid content. The extra filtration process makes shatter purer than other concentrates and gets rid off the hydrocarbons called terpenes.

What is E-Juice?

E-juice, e-liquid or vape juice are all the same terms. It is the liquid that turns into vapor when used in smoking vapes or e-cigarettes.

Vapors have nicotine and flavoring that constitutes about 8 to 10 percent of the e-juice. It also has glycol and glycerin.

There are different types of e-liquids, such as hemp oil vape liquid, PG e-liquid, VG e-liquid, and salt nicotine e-liquid. Without chemical combustion, they do not taste like a real cigarette.

How to Convert Shatter into E-liquid?

Shatter users have various ways of consuming it. It can be turned into e-juice or dabbed.

Others prefer dabbing but this is more dangerous because it can affect the lungs. When turned to e-liquid, you can avoid this impact in the organ.

Terpenes and flavor can be added to the e-juice. Flavors in the e-juice lessen the incidence of a throat hit. It also offers a better high experience for users.

Process:

Method 1: Slow Method

Materials: Small glass, Pot, 0.50 gram or more of concentrate, metal dab tool or paperclip, terpenes, syringe and diluent

Add the shatter into an empty glass container.

Prepare a double boiler. Set the fire at around 175 degrees Fahrenheit (about 80 degrees Celsius).

Place the glass container over the double boiler. Let it melt for 5 minutes.

Add the diluent into the shatter.

Stir until everything is dissolved.

Add flavor or terpenes.

Extract the vape liquid using a syringe and place it into your vape.

Method 2: THC Cartridges

Materials: Vape pen, syringe, diluents, microwave, glass container, pre-filled cartridges, shatter

Get all your ingredients and tools ready.

Place the shatter into the glass container.

Add diluent or flavor into the shatter.

Measure and add terpenes.

Mix all the ingredients and place the glass container in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Use a syringe to get the vape juice from the glass into the oil chamber of the vape.

If there is leftover, place it in dark-colored silicone bottles. Store in a cool, dry place.

Method 3: 60-Second Method

Materials: Vape pen, syringe, diluents, microwave, shot glass container, metal dab tool or paperclip, and 0.50 gram of shatter

Prepare all the ingredients and tools.

Place the shatter into the shot glass.

Add 1 ml (35 drops) of diluent into the shot glass.

Place it in the microwave for about 10 seconds.

Make sure to stir and dissolve all the mixture completely.

Extract the e-liquid from the glass using a syringe and into the cartridge.

Converting shatter into e-juice offers a lot of benefits. Using vape pens maintains the original taste of shatter so adding flavors offer a twist to the usual flavor.

It can give users more savings. A user can finish 5 grams of shatter turned into e-juice in over a month. So, you don’t have to spend again and again because it gives you more savings.

Another reason is that using shatter and turning it to e-liquids make it easier for you to consume THC concentrates without alarming people around you. Using it is more discreet because you are just smoking using your vape pen.

Most importantly, it gives patients who depend on marijuana a better way of taking it. They don’t have to carry rigs anymore so it gives them ease and convenience.