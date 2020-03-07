5 Ways To Deal With Chronic Pain Naturally

When you are living with chronic pain, you know that traditional medicine is not always the best answer due to strict regulations and the risk of addiction. Still, ignoring it is also not an option due to the diminished quality of life pain can cause. Here are four ways to treat pain naturally.

1. Mindfulness Meditation

Research has shown the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation in the treatment of chronic pain. During mindfulness meditation, the individual focuses their energy on things other than pain, which will work to decrease the perceived pain. While many may be skeptical that you can think away the pain, this technique has been used for centuries throughout the world. You can use a company like With Therapy to be matched with a therapist that can walk you through the process of mindfulness meditation and help you develop the skills needed to do it yourself. With Therapy utilizes their years of experience and custom software to match clients with the therapists that are most qualified to address their needs.

2. Acupuncture

Acupuncture is a form of Eastern medicine that triggers key pressure points throughout the body. Many people may be resistant due to the fear of having needles stuck into their skin; however, acupuncture has been shown to reduce and even eliminate pain throughout the body, and the use of acupuncture needles is not as painful as people assume. There are acupuncture facilities throughout the country as the popularity of it in Western countries has grown.

3. Inversion

An inversion table allows you to be in a comfortable position while your body is upside down. Inversion takes the pressure off your spine, which can decrease pain throughout the body if it is originating in the spine. You can buy an inversion table to have at your house and use it regularly, which will be the most effective use of inversion.

4. Organic CBD Tincture

An organic CBD tincture is a liquid made from high-quality CBD oil extracted from hemp used to relieve anxiety and pain. The liquid is sold in a dropper bottle and administered as a couple of drops under the tongue. The tincture is absorbed into the body from under the tongue. While there is still social debate over the effectiveness of CBD tincture for pain relief, like the other natural options discussed, it has been used effectively for some time. People all over the world attest to its effectiveness in relieving pain.

5. Chiropractic Care

If your spine is out of alignment, you may experience pain throughout your body. You may also have a high number of headaches due to the tension placed on your neck and shoulders as a result of the misalignment. When your spine is out of alignment, it can cause intense pressure in certain areas, which will result in pain. Depending on the area of the spine, the misalignment can cause tension and chronic pain in the arms, legs, neck, and head. If chronic pain is not from misalignment, chiropractic care won’t be a necessary option.

If you are utilizing one of these natural options for pain relief, it is essential to let your doctor know what you are doing. While these methods shouldn’t interfere with any traditional methods also being pursued, your doctor needs to know about any natural or alternative treatments you are seeking. Based on the diagnosis of your chronic pain, your doctor may be able to provide insight on the best natural options for your specific problem. Regardless of the treatment option you choose, it is vital to visit expert practitioners in the field to provide guidance.