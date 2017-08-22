16 Amazing Protective Gears to Save your Dream Camera

Introduction

If you like to keep your chores clean and safe, you love the equipment, and it’s invaluable! So, it makes sense you want to maintain the security of the equipment. You can use everything related to your camera in one small shoulder bag. But you likely want to keep your camera gear safe from all. It would be best if you wrapped your valuable equipment to keep it secure. These items will protect your equipment and calm your mind.

1. Rain Protection Gears

Rain protection gear is specifically designed for cameras and comes in all forms, sizes, and prices. Many options will have unique arms, space to insert external flash, and transparent windows behind to allow you to control the camera, change the battery and memory card.

If you plan to do the rain photoshoot, this can be your go-to product good investment. However, this solution can turn complicated and take much of the space in your camera bag.

2. Lens Hoods

Lens hoods are suitable protectors to protect lenses and rain. It will minimize the risk of harm at the front lens. The cylindrical lens hood will provide the protection of your lens more than a petal form. Alternatively, you can use a rubber lens hood: the flexibility allows you to collapse or extend hoods depending on the shooting angle and provide more protection if there is rain.

3. Rain Covers

The idea behind the camera’s rain cover is to help you continue your work in all weather conditions, which covered SLR and digital lens, and many camcorders. The optical glass port is placed above the lens, so the image quality does not suffer, and there is accommodation for a camera strap.

If you are worried about maintaining optical quality, there are various options available online. You can also go for more affordable and friendly choices. They are also large enough to accommodate a reasonably long lens, and the eye lens can adapt to the most viewfinder.

4. Dry Cabinets and Humidifiers

This is an electronic dry cabinet. This cabinet has a customized shelf, internal LED lighting, adjustable humidity, and locks the door to make people not borrow your equipment. Cases of other brands have fingerprint scanners and metal doors for extra security, but they don’t look cool, and you can’t admire your gas results if you can’t see through the door!

If you want to provide extra protection of your camera, photos you can use this equipment to protect your camera when you are not using it or join the family on holidays.

5. Camera Holsters

The camera’s body comes with a camera holster. However, in my opinion, they are relatively thin and uncomfortable. They also give the thing back pain or a rash because of the camera strap! If it is uncomfortable, and you are using it. This means that your gear is at risk of being dropped!

Instead, I recommend investing in a rope or high-quality camera holsters. It will save your back and shoulder. Even better, it will make your camera quickly and safely accessible to capture short moments.

6. Protective Wraps

Most cameras are already ‘weather-protected” but can only maintain water exposure before they risk experiencing significant damage. That’s why I always keep the rain coverage deposits in my camera bag. They are not expensive but will save your camera equipment from possible water damage.

In an emergency, you can use a large plastic zip-lock or garbage bag to wrap your camera. It might look ridiculous, but it’s worth keeping your equipment safe!

7. Portable Tool Chest

It is a fixed storage solution – a rolling tool. We have the most portable variants available online, But I talk about the big ones you see in your local garage or your garage if you are a fat monkey.

I saved everything from the lens to the cable release to the instruction manual for my camera cleaning lens. There are rubber padding in each drawer – good for protection from scratches and the like, but I don’t often rotate my chest.

8. Shelves

They are a great way to store your equipment or get out of a closed room. Most frames are designed for home entertainment and audio equipment, but, hey, shelves are shelves, and some of them are beautiful – much better than plastic racks from large boxes – and will be perfect for storing photo teeth.

Most partners and roommates might be very excited about the shelves dedicated to your love for all the photography things, but adding shelves or cabinets in the closet is a great way to increase the surface area for storage and add a little protection to your equipment.

9. Lens Filters

Many people think that you need the best camera to make a beautiful photograph. But if you ask any of the professionals? The lens is the leading player. Keep the glass clean, free of scratches and cracks is a top priority.

When you invest in a new lens, you also have to buy a UV filter for it. It won’t change the final photo like a special lens filter. Instead, UV filters can be stored on your lens at any time, such as shooting through the window.

There is also an impressive filter where you can invest in photographing certain shooting situations. Landscape photographers often use a neutral density filter to make the sky exposed adequately. Fortunately, this particular filter will also help protect your lens from dust and scratches!

Few money investments can protect the expensive glass by mitigating ill-scratches and cracks. I have heard many stories about photographers drop the camera and the UV filter gap, take the impact load, and allow the lens to escape without injury.

10. Storage Carts

If you have, shoot in your backyard or professional studio close to where you live, there is a scenario where you carry items from the closet, place them on the table, go back to get them on the table, etc. Then, when you are done, some trips are needed to clean.

How about using the carts to bring the equipment out and then return when you are done? Professional video production carts, including the heavy-duty side carts that you see moving your favorite rock band equipment. They will allow you to keep your gear together and quickly wear a storage cabinet when the other half is disturbed.

11. Watertight Cases

No one will provide more protection while it is not used than difficult cases to survive the impact and flood of liquid. If you are a traveling photographer, there may be one day where you need a hard case to protect many of your kits on the way to the rear wood somewhere. Get one of these cases for storing your goods that are excessively protected but are ready to use whenever needed.

12. Camera Bag

The camera backpack is traveling companion storage cabinets in a shoulder bag. A large camera backpack can use for a long journey, and it is beneficial if it is waterproof. Backpacks have padded dividers for protection.

But camera backpacks, depending on the design will give you more protection for storage with zipper attachments and not just loose flaps. Also, remove the divider and extra lens, and you might have a pleasant day or travel backpack.

13. Hard Cases

A multi-purpose idea is a challenging and waterproof case. No one will provide more protection that can survive the impact and flood of liquid. If you are a traveling photographer, there may be one day where you need a hard case to protect many of your kits on the way to the rear wood somewhere.

Win one of these cases to store your excessively protected goods, but be prepared to use it when needed for rough events with your equipment. Do you already have a non-camera backpack, wool, or shoulder bag that takes space in your closet?

The fastest, cheapest, and best way to change the bag into a soft photo gear storage is with a protective wrap. This soft nylon wrap has so many functions and purposes. You can complete the lens, camera body, filter, and all types of photography accessories in a short time.

Even though they don’t give you all the protection of a thick tender bag or backpack, they will work well to handle soft cabinets storage in a non-camera bag.

14. Grip Umbrella

You might want to have protection on rainy days, not only for your camera but also for yourself. Holding regular umbrellas and taking photos at the same time may be challenging because you need both hands to operate the camera.

There is a solution: Umbrella with a unique handle will allow you to hold an umbrella and have all your fingers available for the camera!

15. Lens Cleaning Cloths

This might sound like no brain – but please don’t clean your expensive lens glass with paper towels, your fuzzy sweaters, or your jeans. This coarse fiber can leave dust particles, leaving small scratches on the glass, and generally do not clean the lens as you want.

Instead, use a special microfiber cleaning cloth. There is an endless option to choose from, and everything will be okay. This is perfect for cleaning your lens or even cleaning the aircraft window to take fast photos.

16. Shoulder Bag

Most photographers carry their equipment in a shoulder bag. But, if your bag stands out on the stitch when you add a new lens and accessory, or if you only bring some of your equipment into the field, a fast and easy, and versatile storage solution is an additional shoulder bag.

You can get a daily bag with you and store a more oversized bag in the closet to store overflow equipment from view and protect it. With it, you are ready to go if you have to take pictures with all your gear.

Conclusion:

Here we have enlisted 16 amazing protective gears to save your precious camera and other tech gadgets from all kinds of hazards.

I am pretty sure that this article has provided you with some valuable insights to safeguard your belongings with the utmost care. Do have a look at our other blogs to upgrade your skills and to learn new things.