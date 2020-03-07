The Trends and Features of Recruiting Software

The success of a company depends on its capital and manpower. Taking the capital apart, the manpower’s pivotal role in leading the company determines its position in the market. Selecting the best employees for the particular job profile is always a task of flair and the HR section of all the companies are spending most of their efforts on this. From a pool of candidates, finding the apt one manually with the interviews are outdated. The new HR systems work with the help of recruitment software to attract the top talents for the job vacancies. Hundreds of employee hours saved with automated recruiting tools.

This software streamlines the entire process of selecting the candidates and training them thereby makes the value addition in employee recruitment. Umpteen number of software providers are playing in the market and making a decision on which will be the best-suited recruitment software for your firm will be difficult. Going through the different trends and features of the recruiting software will enable you to make a decision.

The modern trends

This software act as the centralized database of the staffs and clients with analyzing feature. With this, it plays a crucial role in the talent acquisition strategy of a company. The four basic modules of it at the creativity level are enterprise resource management system, HR suit, financial management solution like human capital management system. All the recruiting modules develop upon these features.

The database is the central hub of recruitment. The hiring managers can fill the database with the desired talents and customize the workflows. With the application of filters and ensuring the anti-discrimination laws within a single software, they can ensure the compatibility of the software. The basic pillars of the functionality of the recruiting software are,

Workforce planning: providing the required number of staffs internally and creating potential employees.

Sourcing: anything related to the promotion of vacancies like advertising or job posting management.

Candidate acquisition: referrals, screening, assessments and selection.

Applicant tracking: quizzing, circumstantial checks, intimations to the applicants.

Onboarding: training and orientation programs

Analytics: framing the whole metrics of the employee number status.

The hiring system proposed by the HR team should align with the company’s internal policies at the same time should assure a positive experience to the applicants. The best screening process can identify the unmatched candidates in the initial stages and thus can lessen the administrative burden across different level training and selection procedures. You may get overwhelmed by the so many vendors in the field. Knowing the trends and desirable features will give you the right one for your business.

Reliable features

Cloud and SaaS solutions

Like many other HR solutions are thinking beyond the on-premise solutions, the recruiting solutions are also moving in the same way. Instead of opting a one-time license and onsite database storing, the companies prefer the cloud-based software. In the SaaS (Software as a service) model, we can subscribe to the services of the particular software by paying a monthly fee.

AI and automation

The secret behind many recruiting software is the inclusion of artificial intelligence and automation tools. These tools analyze the resumes received on the basis of a set keyword by the HR team. The software can remove the undeserving candidates at the initial stage by going through their shared skills and experience levels. The previously disqualified candidates also may be there in the database and the software will check whether they are eligible for the new role. If found matching they will give anotherchance to those candidates.

Recruitment marketing

In addition to the traditional method of recruitment, some marketing tools promote recruitment through social media too. And hence they make it assured that the top talents have noticed the vacancy status in their company. The recruiting tools take special care in promoting the company’s culture, benefits and perks in such online platforms and job-oriented sites. These tools can develop the career websites for different companies in which they update the different job platforms available with them and post openings. They will analyze how well each marketing strategy works and timely changes will be included.

Social recruiting analytics

The promotion of the open positions in the company through online platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter helps to interact with the potential employees and search for the inactive contenders. The analytics from these social media site helps the recruiter to have a better understanding of their impact on such platforms. They will refine marketing practices accordingly.

Integration and suites

With the updating of the HR tech stack, one has to know well to integrate the upcoming recruitment software with the current one. The current software of your company like the payroll software and the learning management systems, without affecting the performance of them you have to integrate the new software. If you are preferring an all in one solution handling all your recruitment needs along with other HR processes, better look for a full HR suit. The HRIS and HCM like systems are great in this aspect.

In a nutshell,

The perfect recruitment will help with the perfect goal achievements in the business firms. Selecting the candidates and training them should be done in a methodological way. Several proven types of research identify the important strategies that must be tried in the recruitment process. With the help of AI and automation tools, many companies have developed recruitment software. The automated steps and reminders will be a great value in addition to the recruitment process.

In addition to a simple recruitment process, they offer an exclusive recruitment package. They work more like a self-motivated feedback system. Knowing the companies needs they promote the job vacancies and attract the talent pool to the organization. They can cut short the applicants in easy search filters lessening the financial burden of the company. You can avail this software in customized forms too. Don’t get left behind! Fascinate the right talent for your corporation with an HR recruitment software that keeps up with the times.