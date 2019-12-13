Beach Destination Wedding in Goa – Relish the Beach View with Cidade de Goa

An amalgamation of Indian and Portuguese cultures, Goa’s captivating charm is mirrored in the shimmering waters, soft sands and swaying palm leaves. This pleasant and soothing beach vibe and riveting landscape make Goa a dream beach destination wedding venue which is best reflected in the elegant Cidade de Goa.

Designed by the world-renowned architect, Charles Correa, as a Portuguese hamlet, the Cidade de Goa echoes a Mediterranean influence through its laidback elegance. With a picturesque and expansive view of the secluded and quaint Vainguinim beach, coupled with the rolling hillocks, the Cidade de Goa is one of the best hotels in Goa for a wedding.

The spectacular outdoor locations, which flaunt manicured gardens and stunning views of the sea bathed in hues of blue, yellow and orange, embody the heart of Goa. The walls and rooms of the exquisite edifice resonate the heritage and grace of the erstwhile Goa. It also captures the Portuguese-Goan journey in its alluring murals, tiled roofs, and chequered floors. Each of the numerous rooms offer splendid views of the Arabian Sea, while being equipped with ultra-modern amenities.

Noted as one of the best outdoor wedding venues in Goa, the Cidade de Goa-IHCL SeleQtions is popular for its versatility and the attention to detail as well as custom-made arrangements that focus on the needs of discerning families. Tie the knot in one of the below mentioned stunning destination wedding venues in Goa.

Zuari Lawns

Gallantly occupying 8,600 Sq. Ft of area, the manicured Zuari lawn presents a fantasy-wedding scenario with multiple buffet tables and a sprawling dance floor to entertain over 500 odd guests. The calming whiff of the Arabian Sea and the alluring greens of the palm and banyan trees offer the ideal set up against the verdant lawns.

Dekhni Lawns

With captivating views of the exquisite Arabian Sea, the compact Dekhni lawns embody the vibrant and dynamic spirit of Goa and offer an opportunity to immerse in the scenic views and tranquil sounds while you tie the knot in an intimate setting amidst 30 to 40 guests.

Sunset Lawns

Situated at the tag end of the row of palm trees, the secluded, bamboo-fenced setting, under the shade of an arching tree offers the perfect spot for scenic, intimate ceremonies. Further along the paved path, the rustic scenery gives way to an enviable, big grassy lawn overlooking the breathtaking waters of the Arabian Sea drenched in the hues of the setting sun that is ideal for hosting large parties and receptions.

Mandovi Lawns

The manicured Mandovi Lawns, which adorn subtly paved paths from amidst the palm, and banyan trees, pose the perfect stage for dancing the night away with your special one. The serenading waves and calming sound of the Arabian Sea in the background add the romantic hue to the refined lush green stretch that can host over 500 guests.

Poolside Lawns

Opt for an intimate destination wedding in Goa in an adorable small, lush green space next to the Barbeque, Bar Latino and pool, enveloped by tall trees on one side while overlooking the rugged waves of the spectacular Arabian Sea on the other. It can comfortably seat up to 70 people including children for whom it has a giant chessboard as well as a small basketball court. The venue also boasts audio-visual equipment, internet access and 72 connected rooms to make it a memorable stay for your guests.

Embark on your forever and always, surrounded by your near and dear ones, in a picturesque beach setting while soaking in the stunning beauty of the sea in the grand hotel in Goa – Cidade de Goa – An IHCL SeleQtions hotel.