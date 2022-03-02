Heely Shoes And Some Varieties

Heelys being marketed as Heelys Inc. is an American brand of roller shoes. Initially, the company was named Heeling Sports Limited. It was founded in 1999 by Roger Adams and headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. The company is famous for its varieties of shoes such as Heely shoes for men etc. They manufacture special kinds of shoes which consist of 1 or more removable wheels embedded in each sole. It allows the user to walk, run and even roll by shifting the weight to the heels. Some Heelys shoes are one-wheeled, whereas some are two-wheeled. This article is dedicated to featuring the top 10 shoes of the Heelys brand.

Heelys Men’s Rubber Motion Plus Skate Shoes

These Heely shoes for men are suitable for all types of athletes and let them walk, run and roll in any particular situation. The shoes are lightweight and powerful with a single, stealth wheel housed in the heel. One can also remove the wheel and transform and use them as a pair of fashionable street shoes. Some of the features of these pair of skate shoes are:

Padded collar and tongue

Removable wheel embedded in the outsole

Multicolor lace-up vamp

Shaft measures approximately 2.5″ from arch

Rubber sole

Synthetic

Shoe Width: M youth us

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Rubber

Heelys Unisex Kids’ Voyager Tennis Shoe

These Heelys unisex kids tennis shoes come with a lo-top design along with a wide round toe. It has smooth canvas uppers along with contrasting brand markings. Breathability, comfortability, long-lasting wear and smooth-rolling are some of the key benefits of these tennis shoes.

These 294 g Heelys shoes are ideal for girls. The features of these tennis shoes are:

Skate Shoe

Wheeled

Shoe Width: M

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Rubber

Multicolor

Heelys Kids Lo Wheeled Heel Shoe

These shoes are suitable for children throughout their development process. The shoes are specially designed with a rubber sole that provides the needed support and comfort. They provide the perfect style and quality shoes to the kids according to their requirements.

These unisex-child Heelys shoes weigh 425 g and have features:

Wheeled

Lighted

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Rubber

Heelys Kids’ Navigator Tennis Shoe

These lightweight tennis shoes come with synthetic uppers. The shoes with adjustable laces provide a sense of support, comfort and stability to their users. This kids shoe variety comes with a removable foam sock, EVA heel pad, faux vulcanised cupsole, and abrasion-resistant brake pad.

The 368 g Heelys tennis shoes are ideal for boys. They feature:

Skate

Wheeled

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Rubber

Color: Blue/Navy/White

Heelys Straight Up Boys Toddler-Youth Skate

These Heelys shoes have a lace-up synthetic upper and are easy to clean. The shoes are the options to provide profiling and styling to the little ones.

These Heelys skate shoes weigh 399 g and are available for baby boys. They are:

Comfortable

Easy to clean

Non-marking outsole

Man-Made Sole

Skate shoes

Conclusion

This is the list of the top 10 Heely shoes for men, women, girls, boys or kids. The list is prepared based on user’s ratings and customer reviews. One can shop these shoes of Heelys brand both via online or offline shoe retailers, according to their requirements and necessities.