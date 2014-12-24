Ways to Optimize the Content & Rank higher on Search Results

In this digital era, everyone has blogs, webpages, websites, etc. The simplest method to promote a business or brand is to have a web page. All successful brands are the live paradigms of the broadness and the victory attached with this technique.

Giving advertisements or pamphlets in newspapers is outdated now. Those traditional methods are not effective and beneficial. Instead, these latest techniques, such as blogs and websites, will bring your brand into the limelight. It will give much-expected attention and can lead you to the stairs of success.

Creating and having a blog is easy and effortless. But the thing that matters is the traffic. Just having a blog and posting the content is not ample for the growth of the content. Your blog should be on the first page of google to get sufficient traffic. Since your growth on the internet is decided by the traffic and engagement of your content. Also, getting enough traffic is not at all easy.

It can be the toughest task if you don’t have the basic mastery and knowledge of writing content. It can bring your blog to the first page of google. The collection of all these tips is called SEO.

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation. This is the basic skill required in every domain nowadays. No matter, in which field you’re working! You must know about SEO.

Because SEO has the power to increase the traffic and engagement on your posts, and that’s why below mentioned are some SEO techniques to increase the peddling of your content.

1. SEO audit:

What is auditing? Auditing is an inspection, an examination, analysis of your work or content. And if you want greater traffic, then auditing is the first and must thing you have to do for your website. Auditing is the process where the analysis of the web presence of your content. It contains the analysis of all the issues like technical, structural, and on-page issues.

Audit your website frequently to get more conversions and traffic. According to a study, you should audit your website at the onset of a new program and the beginning of a new quarter. An audit is necessary whenever you see that your traffic is going down.

2. Optimized URL:

URL is the showy thing on your website. Mostly, every individual wish, to go for an unusual and different URL, but one must remember that the URL needs to be simple. Always choose a simple URL, optimize your URL structure for more search appearance, and optimize it according to search engine structure.

Your URL must give a clear impression of the content inside. URL should be readable, and you can use hyphens to boost readability and add target keywords in the URL. It will increase the chances of appearance.

3. Check meta titles and description:

The meta title is the header that gives an impression of the content. The meta title is the description of the content given on the webpage. Title tag and meta title are always the first things a reader sees, so it’s crucial.

Later they move to the meta title, the reader decides what to do with your page, ignore or open. So, optimize it and design it with perfection. Hence, it can emphasize your content and message efficiently.

4. Perfectly formatted content:

The content on your webpage is the backbone of your site, and there would be no compromises with it. It should be damn perfect, accurate, precise, and complete. Content should have proper breakage in paragraphs using headings.

The keywords need to be bold or italicized, don’t use more than 3-4 lines in a paragraph, try to go for heading and subheadings correctly, because sometimes users just read the upper content, so it should be beneficial for them.

5. Use keywords:

Keywords are the exact thing that makes your site available for the people via a search engine. You can think of keywords as the most basic and most important element. Besides other things, all SEO optimization is about keywords only.

Keywords should be placed accurately in your content. Keywords vary from single words to phrases, so they should always be kept in mind while writing content because keywords will make your connection with the readers.

They act as a bridge between reader and content. But one thing which should also be considered is, don’t stuff your content with keywords. Use limited and required keywords only. And the best way to hunt keywords is Wikipedia.

6. Stay tuned with the algorithm:

Stay tuned with the algorithms of Google if you want to grow traffic on your sites. Optimize your content according to Google algorithms. Plus, those algorithms change frequently, so keep yourself updated with them. It’s their algorithm that decides the type of your content. It also categorizes the content and shows the topic when queries are asked on the search engine.

The ranking of the webpages depends on the algorithm they use. And search engines frequently update their algorithm to provide relevant information to the users. This makes SEO a constant battle, and you have to struggle continuously to remain on the top.

7. Improve CTR (Click Through Rate):

First, the click-through rate helps Google to recognize your site. Later, Google will rank it better. When Google gets to know that you have more clicks than other sites, your rank goes above all those sites. But if you don’t have clicks on your sites, Google would put you in the bottom-most.

So, how to improve CTR? The research said that sites that have a number in their titles get more clicks. So, start adding a number in your title tag along with a description to fetch more clicks.

8. Optimize images

Firstly, images help search engines more than users. These images assist the search engine to understand your content. Plus, images always specify the topic, so it becomes important to optimize the images before using them on your site.

Using the images of minimum size will help the engine to download them easily. It will also boost the readability of the content.

Before using images, keep some tips in mind:

Compress the images

Always use alternative text for the image

Use images that specify the content

Use proper format

If you’re using an image with pictures, then jump with jpeg format. But, if there are numbers in your image, then go with png format. Don’t ever forget to compress the image before embedding it.

9. Longer content:

The easiest way to optimize the page is by using long-form content. Long-form contents witness more traffic. It is the simplest strategy to reach the audience by having long content leads to higher rankings.

Along with, long-form content provides an in-depth knowledge of a topic and makes a topic completely understanding. The average length of the content should be 700- 2000 words, so try to write your content according to this limit. It will increase the traffic for your site.

10. Embed backlinks:

Google is all about hyperlinks, and that’s the reason which makes the use of backlinks valuable in content.

Now, what are backlinks?

Backlinks are the bridges from one to another and represent a vote of confidence. Research depicts clearly that backlinks increase organic traffic, make the indexing faster, and boost referral traffic.

How to get a backlink?

Ask your friends that are already posting content using SEO, reach out to industry publications and websites, use your social profiles, etc. The guest posting is also a better option here, where you can steal the backlinks of famous websites.

11. Use tools to optimize your content:

Take the help of technology to optimize your content better. Numerous tools are available to point out the errors by boosting the organic traffic on your site. They have several inbuilt techniques to assist you with the process.

Some of the best tools are:

Moz Link Explorer Google keyword planner Google Analytics Google trends SERP simulator BrowseSEO SEO site check-up

They have helped you know all the things and points you want to know about your content.

Final thoughts:

SEO can seem easy to some, but it’s not at all true. You have to be consistent to rank your website better, and it needs a lot of research and experimentation. And all these things don’t come in handy, you have to learn them, and you have to practice them. Just learning is not enough.

Keep yourself updated to the news of Google, update and optimize your content along with new algorithms to remain in the race. All the above techniques will help you directly with your content and site. If you have more traffic, you will have more conversions and more revenue.