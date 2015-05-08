Ecstatic Must Buy 15 Items for your Comfy Bedrooms

We all need the gift of good sleep in our lives. As we wake up every morning, relaxed and refreshed, we have a feeling that the day is going, to begin with, a fresh start. The bedroom thus plays a major role in helping us get the right amount of sleep that the body needs.

However, this is more than just a room that we need for sleeping. It is also a place to unwind and relax or spend quality time with the family. Hence, it should be decorated most comfortably and conveniently.

One of the methodical ways that you can organize and give your bedroom a brilliant makeover is by purchasing some useful products and items, a few comfortable and a few elite designer items, to work on luxury as well as make the room feel cozy. An ideal bedroom should also show off your own personality.

Below mentioned are a few ecstatic but useful, beneficial buys that you should/must-have in your bedroom to make it cozy and comfortable.

1. Cute Pillows

Decorative pillows are a creative idea to effortlessly upgrade your bedroom and make it look chic, pleasant, and enjoyable. You can buy ones with fun accents, colorful patterns and place them all over the bed to instantly breathe life into it.

The eye-catching designs along with a pop of fresh colors will brighten up the bedroom. It’s also hard to resist those pillows which provide great lumbar support hence they are apt for the bedroom.

2. Body Pillows

This is a customized, long, narrow which is the length of a human body. It helps with a comfortable position for sleeping, those who tend to sleep on their sides get arm and leg resting support.

Therefore, they perfectly coordinate with alignment, lasting comfort, and relief from accumulated pressure. It helps to alleviate soreness and eliminates discomfort caused by wrong sleeping positions.

3. Fleece Throw Blanket

They are cozy, provide excess warmth, are lightweight, and just the perfect companion for some extra layering for ideal comfort. Fleece throw blankets are also suitable for decorations.

You can make the bed-topping look different and slightly exquisite too. They are the best kind of bedroom accessory, also meant to keep the feet warm while reading.

4. Window Curtains

Yes, when in the bedroom, you should be able to block the outside lights. They serve both aesthetic and practical purposes. It will prevent the sunlight from shining directly onto your eyes.

It also regulates room temperature and facilitates wind circulation in the room. They provide privacy and comfort as well. Solid colors are a perfect choice option these days.

5. Foam Mattress Topper

These are great alternatives to normal mattresses. They perfectly contour the natural shape of the body, spread the body heat throughout, reduce pressure, absorbs the movement of the body while asleep while also circulating positive airflow.

The mattress life is for the long term, with unmatched levels of affordability. These are, therefore, one of the most comfortable and cozy items for the bedroom.

6. Table Lamps

Every sleeping place needs to be enhanced by good lighting. Having a modern, creative table lamp on your bedside works wonders. You can buy purposeful night lamps, even designer lamp for the bedside table.

An adequate amount of lighting makes the bedroom space ideal for relaxation and sleep. This comfortable sleeping space then starts to feel like a luxury.

7. Scented Candles

Therapeutic and aromatic scented candles will transform the bedroom space for the better. They also help with a good night’s sleep. These scented candles will help produce high energy levels so that productivity is enhanced during the day and the body gets a good sleep during the nighttime. Try the combination of lavender, sandal, ylang-ylang, and more. They are winning formulas.

8. Fairy Lights

If your bedroom is in dire need of a refreshing look, you need to install decorative string lights. They give a cozy, comfortable feel to the room. They create a beautiful aura inside the room, adding a delicate glow as well as emanating a feel of the wonderland.

The effect that these fairy lights will create in your bedroom will enlighten your personal space, adding glitter and glory everywhere. After all, it is better than sleeping on a bed with cascading, soothing lights transcending you to a different world altogether.

9. Indoor Slippers

While you protect your feet from all kinds of foot diseases, it also gives a warm, comfortable feeling while moving on your own, personal bedroom. A flat indoor slipper for the bedroom is ideal for maintaining your body balance, and also helps with the alleviation of stress.

You might tremble a little from tiredness, after waking up from your sleep. This is where the slippers will come to your immediate rescue. They also release all kinds of pain and discomfort. From the moment you wake up, to the moment you have to crawl back to your bed to sleep, these slippers will be your lifelong companion.

10. Oil Diffusers

After a hard day of work, having an oil diffuser in your bedroom is relaxing as well as beneficial for the health. Its medicinal properties promote good, uninterrupted sleep along with long-lasting effects for the body.

Lavender or bergamot essential oil are compounds which can be put inside the diffuser and placed in the bedroom for a comforting vibe. The essential oils recommended are as follows – Sweet Marjoram, Lavender, Bergamot, Mandarin, Sandalwood, Chamomile, Spikenard, and more. They are also useful in relieving stress, especially when you are bummed out after stressful work hours.

11. Linen Duvet

Good quality bedding linen is a lifetime comforter, promising you a good night’s sleep daily. Once the smooth fabric of this bedsheet touches your skin, you will immediately fall into a slumber. They are long-lasting and durable, keeps you warm, and also adds a touch of finest elegance. No wonder, your bedroom will start feeling extra cozy after this.

12. Cute Crochet Baskets

Keeping small crochet baskets on the bedside table is a cute and innovative idea. Combined with beautifully textured stitches and terrific combinations of bold colors, you can keep small, necessary items inside them so that every time you do not have to take the effort of pulling open the drawer. They also make for a rustic bedroom theme décor, which makes it feel more personal and warm.

13. House Plants

Indoor plants are the best for a comfortable sleep. They keep you feeling refreshed during the nighttime, by increasing the flow of oxygen and absorbing all the carbon dioxide. Houseplants also make the bedroom space feel more private and intimate. A touch of greenery amidst all the other items further enhances the beauty of the place.

14. Starry Ceilings

This makes for a fantastic, romantic, and unique home décor. Sleeping under the starry sky transports you to a serene lace and also ensures good sleep for the night. There are various methods of installing them on your ceiling. This way, you can create an exotic indoor space too, giving off real night skies feel.

15. Picture Frames

The bedroom is a very private space, the right choice of picture frames will inspire you for the better. You can keep pictures with your friends, and family and put them up on the wall. After all, what is more, relaxing than returning home tired, after a long, hard day of work and look at the pictures of your beloved and dear people.

Final Thoughts:

With these amazing 15 ideas turn your bedrooms into heaven. Have a good and sound sleep after a tiring daytime. These things will eventually turn your living environment into a peaceful space than ever before.