6 Common Sexual Fantasies That Are Completely Normal

Sex is a taboo topic that doesn’t get openly discussed. People often feel ashamed or guilty by the kinks and quirks that turn them on. Sexual fantasies are a normal part of life, and surprise, everyone has them. It’s time to take the stigma out of letting your mind play in the gutter and explore some common sexual fantasies.

1. Dominating Someone or Being Dominated

BDSM related fantasies are fun and common, especially among women. The idea of dominating someone and being in control in the bedroom can be a big turn on, especially in a culture that prides itself on gender roles. The more popular culture normalizes kinks and fetishes, the more people feel comfortable exploring their fantasies. There are many dominating-domination scenarios to explore with a trusted partner who is interested in exploring sexual boundaries.

2. Cheating or Infidelity

Plenty of people in happy partnerships find something thrilling about the idea of cheating. Maybe the thrill of getting caught or having a new sexual connection intrigues you. Imagining a cheating scenario and actually following through are two very different things. Every partnership has a balance and an understanding of what’s acceptable behavior.

3. Novelty, Adventure, and Variety

Fantasizing about novelty sexual activities or getting it on in public places is common, especially in long-term relationships. Sharing the thrill of getting caught or mixing up the normal routine as a couple can add a new spark to your already active sex life. The key to living out a novelty or adventure fantasy is to openly communicate with your partner to avoid making them feel inadequate.

4. Non-Monogamy

Open relationships, polyamory, and swinging are common fantasies and can make for healthy, happy relationships. A non-monogamy fantasy could involve one partner consenting to the other engaging in extramarital play, or it could involve fantasizing about a partner sleeping with others. Find the right way to talk about your fantasy with your partner, especially if it means changing the relationship structure.

5. Role Play

Role-playing with a partner is a common sexual fantasy, especially for those who struggle to let their inner sexual self shine. Nurse-patient, student-professor, and boss-secretary are some common role-play fantasies but at the end of the day, the possibilities are endless. Role-playing a random hookup could be an alternative to seeking out a real-life one.

6. Exhibitionism and Voyeurism

You’re not alone if you get turned on by showing off your body or knowing that someone can see you in a sexy act. An exhibitionism fantasy might be about stripping for a partner, acting in a porn movie, or masturbating with an audience. A voyeurism fantasy puts you in the audience’s position to get turned-on watching other people engage in consensual sexual activities.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to sexual fantasies. They are more common than you think and normal part of life that keep sexual relationships healthy and happy.