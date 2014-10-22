Tips For Opening A Five-Star Salon

So, you’ve graduated from beauty school and decided to enter the beauty industry on your own. Of course, there’s a lot to consider before you begin. The first thing to do is research how much it will cost to open a hair salon. Once you have your funds, you must get your business licenses. And then, of course, you have to hire the best beauty squad in town.

While all of this is important, it’s not enough. As a business owner, you need to keep up with what your clients want from hairstylists today. So, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest trends and to continue your education with classes and seminars. Of course, you also have to find a way to go from a local barber to a five-star hair salon. And, just hiring a celebrity stylist or raising your prices won’t do the trick. An overpriced and snobbish salon isn’t likely to attract too many customers for long. Are you confused about how to build your beauty empire? Here are some helpful hints and tips.

Don’t Skimp on Equipment.

The first thing to focus on is salon equipment. It can be tempting to purchase the cheap salon chairs and low-priced hair dryers. However, a five-star salon should feel like a luxurious space for customers. So, buy the equipment that your customers and hairstylists deserve.

When you’re shopping for your salon, pick stylish furnishings. Get the best barber chairs, salon chairs, or salon stations you can manage as these will be a part of the salon’s decor. With quality equipment and furniture, your salon is sure to attract repeat clients. You don’t have to spend a fortune to do this. Several retailers offer free shipping, free monthly payments, and free returns. You can also look for discounts on final sale products. Always check the terms of use and pick trusted brands. For example, opt for Keller salon equipment over a bargain-buy. You will get affordable prices, and your customers will appreciate the excellent quality.

Let Technology help you.

In the digital age, most customers research beauty salons online before they visit them. It’s not easy to create an excellent online presence yourself. In order to curate the online image you want, hire a third party to help you create a website and a strong social media presence. You can even allow customers to set up appointments, opening up the possibilities for your clientele. With the right technology, you can even store contact information so employees can keep in touch with customers.

Collect personal information like birthdays and anniversaries to send out personalized offers and specials.

Along with images of your salon, use your website to give customers all the information they need. List your business days and privacy policy on your website. Additionally, offer your customers easy appointment reminders by contacting them via email, text message, or phone call. Don’t forget to follow-up after treatments to ensure that they’re satisfied. And, encourage employees to keep and revisit online records to personalize their services. This way, customers can look forward to a friendly, customized experience. Finally, ask customers to leave reviews so you can get that five-star rating your hair salon deserves.

Provide the Best Customer Service.

There’s nothing more important than customer service. For any small business, service with a smile is what makes customers come back for more. Even if it takes an extra minute or two, make sure your clients are always happy. Yes, even the fussy ones. Also, focus on your employees. Treat them fairly, allow them enough time to rest, and give them incentives to work harder. After all, happy employees mean happy customers.

Spruce up the Interiors.

Are your interiors dull? Is your music out-of-date? A few quick fixes can take a new or old salon from drab to fab. Don’t underestimate how vital it is to have stylish interiors.

Even if you offer the best service, customers will be more likely to return to a pleasant, updated ambiance. And, for new customers, the appropriate decor will help their first impressions. Try a fresh coat of paint, an accent wall, or a fun corner with paintings from local artists. Because the beauty industry is always innovating and changing, so should your salon!

Offer Incentives.

Excellent service and great hairstyles will help build a list of returning customers. However, it would help if you also offered affordable prices. You can also keep clients by providing gift cards, discounts, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and so on.

Free consultations are an easy way to gain new clients. This way, they can experience what a full service might be like. Or, offer a free manicure or pedicure to customers who opt for long treatments. Regular incentives and freebies may seem like a poor business decision, but they will bring in new customers and keep old ones coming back for more.

Make the Experience Fun.

Hair salons are more than just a place for customers to get beauty treatments. After all, so many people confide in their hairdressers. Help the experience become therapeutic and fun by encouraging this relationship.

Also, hand out beverage menus, or offer small snacks if you have clients in for long treatments. Remember not to be invasive or pushy. Treat customers like family and customize each consultation. These small gestures will make a difference in the amount of returning clients you have.e

Flaunt your Brand.

You’ve updated your salon so it has the most stylish interiors in town. What about your employees? Your customers will judge your services before they sample them based on what they see in the hair salon. An easy way to do this is to encourage employees to use the services as well. Perhaps offer them free monthly cut-and-colors or weekly blow-outs.

You can also set up a fun dress code. Some beauty salons require employees to wear shirts with the salon’s name. But, where is the creativity there? How about taking it up a notch? For example, have a professional embroider your brand name on the sleeve of stylish clothing. For example, pick an off-shoulder blouse or a lace dress. Encourage your employees to stay up to date with the newest styles. Include options like trendy blouses, skirts, high-waisted jeans, and graphic tees. Allow employees to pick whatever they’re comfortable wearing. The beauty industry is all about being unique, so allow your employees to express themselves through their work clothes!