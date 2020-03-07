Gearing Up For Summer: How To Prepare For A Summer Full Of Family Fun

Summer is just around the corner and now is the time for work-from-home, stay-at-home, and work-away-from-home parents to plan how to keep kids busy. Consider these tips for gearing up for summer: Here’s how to prepare for a summer full of family fun.

Brain Activities

Summertime is a break from the same routine and a time to have fun. But it’s not a time to let the brain get lazy. There are plenty of fun brain activities that will keep kids entertained. Most libraries have summer reading clubs that give kids prizes for participation. Learn a new skill like scrapbooking, how to play an instrument, or how to knit. Teach kids how to keep a daily journal about the highlights of their summer vacation. Compete in family puzzle races, read an entire book series out loud together, or spend time solving a book of riddles.

Plan Staycation Experiences

Vacation doesn’t have to mean traveling far from home. Plan staycation experiences and explore local sites as a family. Visit a local farmers’ market, pick out some fresh ingredients, and go enjoy an afternoon picnic in the park. Museums have something for all ages to enjoy and most host family days with activities and tours fit for kids and adults. Find a free summer concert series in the area and enjoy music and dancing. Get kids to disconnect from electronics and practice their tent-pitching skills by camping in the backyard. Roast marshmallows over the fire, tell scary stories, and gaze at the stars.

When it's time to head out for a family road trip to a nearby destination, start by getting the RV ready for travel.

Get Moving Outdoors

Get moving outdoors and take advantage of the warm sunshine and endless fresh air. Have a weekly family nature day full of hiking, fishing, canoeing, or bike riding. Build an obstacle course in the backyard and have mock American Ninja Warrior competitions. Pick up a set of lawn croquet or bocce ball and teach the kids how to play. Add some personality to the house with sidewalk chalk art.

Cool off with water balloon baseball or play tag with water guns. Create a DIY slip 'n slide with a plastic tarp and a garden hose. Have a swimming pool in the backyard? Make the most of it by throwing a family pool party. Pool safety is important for families with small children, though.

Prepare for Rainy Days

Rainy days are bound to come, but being prepared will keep kids from getting restless. Camp inside and have a family slumber party or build a fort with all the pillows in the house. Have the kids practice their home decorating skills by getting them to draw out a new furniture plan and then rearrange the room together. Kids can also help complete a home project like cleaning out the garage or basement, organizing their closets, or redecorating a room in the house. Bake some cookies and make creative snacks for a movie marathon. Make a rainy day truly memorable by putting together a family time capsule and store it until the designated opening date.