Do I Need A Divorce Lawyer If We Agree On Everything?

Many couples wonder if a divorce lawyer is necessary even if they agree on everything. This is a valid question, as most people think that divorce requires using a lawyer. The reason why you are probably reading this article is that you are wondering about the exact same thing. So do you need a divorce lawyer if you and your spouse agree on everything?

The answer can be both yes and no. It depends on your circumstances, which only you will know. But in many cases, if you and your spouse agree on everything, you won’t need to use a lawyer. If you were married for only a short time, and have no major marital assets, then you can get a divorce without a lawyer. This is great news for most people because they would love to save money during their divorce procedure. Lawyers can be costly, and if you can save money by cutting lawyers out of your divorce, then why not? The average cost of a lawyer in America can range from $100 and $650 per hour. That is a huge amount of money that you can save by forgoing the use of a lawyer. Instead, that money can be used to go on a vacation after your divorce has been finalized.

So how can you get a divorce without a lawyer? This might be your next question. The answer is really simple! Use an online divorce company!

Use an online divorce company for an easy divorce without a lawyer.

Using an online divorce company is an easy, efficient and cheap way to get divorced without an attorney. There are many great online divorce companies that you can choose from. When it comes to choosing the right online company, things to consider include:

The reputation of the site (good reviews from past customers)

100% guarantee that the court will accept the divorce papers

Additional perks and services offered by the site

Good customer service

Competitive and cost-effective rates

Most online divorce services charge between $135 and $400 depending on your needs. This includes the costs for both you and your spouse. This is much cheaper than spending thousands of dollars on a lawyer, especially if you and your spouse agree on everything. An uncontested divorce is well suited for an online divorce company.

Using an online divorce service is really easy. You will fill out an online questionnaire which is used to determine if you are eligible for an online divorce. This will also tell the company which divorce papers you need. Because you and your spouse have agreed on how to split your assets and debts, your divorce will be much easier. You will need to fill out your divorce papers and make a list of all your assets and debts, and discuss how you and your spouse will split everything. If you have children, you can still get an online divorce, as long you and your spouse agree on child support, custody, and a visitation schedule. By having an uncontested annulment you will save a lot of money because you won’t need a lawyer to help you fight your battles. Ending your marriage amicably causes less emotional stress too.

One of the great things about an online divorce company is that they will guide you every step of the way. If you have any questions, customer care will gladly help you. In some cases, you might need legal advice. Some online divorce services offer lawyers to give advice at an extra fee. So the option is still there as a safety net if needed.

Some things that you need to consider before you sign on the dotted line.

There are some things that you might want to consider before you decide to get divorced without a lawyer. The goal may be to save money, but you also need to be reasonable and 100% sure of the documentation you are signing. This can save you money, time, and stress. If things go wrong because you signed something that you didn’t understand or weren’t happy with, it could cost you more in the long run. So consider the following before signing on the dotted line:

Do you really understand what agreeing on “everything” means? Have you and your spouse discussed how you will split your assets and debts, and how you will handle child custody and support? You need to understand everything that you sign because whatever you decide today, could affect you negatively for many years to come. If you feel unsure about anything, have a divorce lawyer look through your paperwork for an hour or so, just to make sure that everything makes sense and is in your best interest.

Be sure that you understand how the courts work and what is needed from you. Some people have driven very far and waited in lines for ages, only to be turned back because their paperwork was incomplete or because they got their court dates wrong. A lawyer can help you to understand the correct procedures. An online divorce service can also explain the process to you. Some online divorce companies will even file your paperwork for you at an extra cost. You might decide that this is a better option if you are worried about filing the paperwork yourself.

So, in essence, you can get divorced without a lawyer. An online divorce service is a safe way to go if you prefer extra help. But there are some things that you need to think about clearly before you end your marriage without a lawyer. It’s always a good idea to talk to your spouse, when you are both thinking clearly and logically, before making such a serious decision.