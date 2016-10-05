5 Benefits Of Installing A Bucket Elevator

Bucket elevators are a type of equipment used to convey bulk materials. These elevators have improved efficiency and help businesses with their production chain. The buckets in a bucket elevator system are attached to a conveyor belt. The most common bucket elevators have metallic or stainless steel buckets. However, new advancements mean they’re now often made with other, more lightweight materials.

If you can’t decide whether you need one of these conveyor tools, you don’t know how convenient it can be for your business. From delivering bulk materials faster to eliminating the need for handheld pulleys and other laborious methods, it’s a boon for any company. There are three main types of bucket conveyors. These are centrifugal bucket elevators, continuous bucket elevators, and positive discharge bucket elevators. While they all serve the same essential purpose, research each one to see what best suits your needs. Take a look at how your business processes can benefit from a bucket conveyor.

1. It can save you money.

With a bucket elevator, your business will save a significant amount of money. Whether you own a manufacturing facility or need a material transport system, a bucket elevator conveyor is a money-saving piece of equipment. If you maintain them well, service and maintenance costs are also low.

It can handle larger capacities than most other systems, which can help streamline your business’s services. Bucket elevators have been around for a while now, so you can get the type of elevator your business needs at a more affordable price. Compared to the price and efficiency of other traditional material transport and conveyor costs, there’s no reason not to pick the bucket elevator. They also use less energy than other methods, which saves you money and helps the environment.

2. It’s an easy process.

There’s nothing more inconvenient than having to transport materials manually. Also, since earlier conveyor systems were not continuous, it was a more laborious process. Now, you can haul as much material as you want without damaging material or wasting time. A significant advantage is that you don’t have to expend energy on any physical labor to do it.

3. It can save you time.

Efficiency helps a company streamline its processes, saving time and money. That’s one more reason you need a bucket elevator. From centrifugal elevators to continuous bucket elevators, they all haul bulk material faster. Earlier methods transported smaller quantities at slower speeds. However, larger buckets, new chain designs, and higher speeds are now available with the most basic bucket conveyors.

4. It prevents spillage.

Earlier designs of equipment that helped transport materials did not prevent spillage. And, even with years of experience, workers who transport material manually can’t always prevent at least some spillage. A significant advantage of the bucket conveyor is that it prevents material from falling out of the bucket during transport. Its upright design also has a more gentle handling capacity than other traditional transport labor processes. Whether it’s dry material or wet cement, your product is safer in a bucket conveyor.

5. You can use it anywhere.

Whether you’re transporting material indoors or outdoors, a bucket elevator is a good option for your business. There’s no danger of any natural elements damaging the elevator. Most bucket elevators are durable from the top of the elevator down to the nuts and bolts.

Since the equipment is usually weather-resistant, you can also store it outdoors without worrying about rust issues. However, it’s essential to maintain it properly and clean it regularly. Almost all bucket elevators are weather-resistant, saving you time and money. However, they still require proper maintenance to stay in the best shape possible.