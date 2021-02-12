3 Good Reasons to Study in Canada

Studying in Canada is as much rewarding as it is an exciting venture. It opens the doors to a future filled with greater possibilities in Canada or abroad, and that’s why thousands of international students choose to study in Canada every year. In 2018, there were over half a million international students in Canada, and 45,000 of them became permanent residents.

So, what draws students to the Great White North, and what makes them stay? Canada is home to top-ranking universities that offer affordable study programs and a great student life experience that’s filled with professional pursuits and adventure. But the best part is that Canada has some of the top education and postgraduate options in the world. With that said, let’s dive deeper into the top 3 reasons why Canada is such an attractive destination to international students.

1. Quality Education that Won’t Break the Bank

Canada boasts 26 top-ranked universities on the QS World University Ranking List 2021, including the University of Toronto that’s ranked number one in the country. That means when it comes to quality education, Canada surely delivers. At the same time, you will pay less to study in Canada compared to other top study destinations like Australia and the USA.

You will likely need between CAD 20,000 and CAD 30,000 on average to cover annual tuition for an undergraduate degree. Another option is to enroll in shorter and cheaper study programs that will lead to a certificate, diploma, or trade qualification. The great news is that you don’t have to rely solely on your savings because you can also work part-time in Canada with a Canadian study permit to help cover additional costs like food and other living expenses. For more information about Canada’s study permits, Click Here.

2. Student Life: Diversity, Nightlife and Activities

Canada’s student body population is as diverse as the country itself, with thousands of students hailing from different countries around the world. The highest number of students in 2020 were from India, China, and Brazil. This makes student life in Canada incredibly unique and vibrant. International students also have a much easier time adapting and making new friends with the various orientation programs available and expat groups that they can join on campus.

And of course, it’s not all work and no play. When it comes to weekends and breaks, it’s impossible to be bored in Canada. Canada’s metropolitan cities like Toronto and Vancouver are filled with the hottest restaurants, bars, art galleries, and markets to explore. Not to mention the many festivals and national events that celebrate Canada and its multicultural population. In addition, Canada’s warm summer months and snowy winters allow for a variety of outdoor activities, from skiing on the slopes to canoeing in crystal clear lakes. In Canada, you get the best of both worlds!

3. Exciting Postgraduate Options

Canada goes out of its way to retain international students because of its aging population that has caused skills and labor shortages across the vast country. According to the Erasmus Impact Study, international students are more employable because they have the transversal skills that are particularly valued by employers. This means that after you graduate you can easily find a job and kick-start your career in Canada!

The majority of international graduates stay and work in Canada with Post-Graduate Work Permits that are extremely easy to obtain if you follow the right steps during your Canadian study permit application process. Also, various immigration programs allow international students to apply for permanent residence right out of college. One such program is the International Student Stream, designed for Ontario graduates who studied programs that lasted at least 2-years.

About the Canadian Student Permit

In order to apply for a Canadian study permit, you need an acceptance letter from a designated learning institution in Canada, as well as proof of funds. Application processing times vary depending on your country of residence. It can take up to three months to get your study permit, so it’s better to start the process well before your study program starts. However, if you are a citizen of China, India, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, Senegal, and Vietnam, you can benefit from just 2-weeks Canadian study permit processing as part of the Student Direct Stream.

With so many incredible benefits in Canada, your future will be bright! Are you ready to study in Canada? For more information about the Canadian study permit application process, visit CanadianVisa.org.