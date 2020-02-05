Given that summer only comes around once a year, you want to be sure your child enjoys his or her time off from school.

With that thought in mind, any specific plans you have laid out for your child?

You want to be as sure as you can that your child’s summer will not be a bust. If bored and they have little to do, there is always the possibility of trouble creeping into their lives.

So, will your child have a summer to remember for all the right reasons?

What Are the Options on the Table?

In coming up with the right plan for your child when school is on break, start by talking to them about what they want to do. Remember, you can only force your kid to do so many things before they rebel.

So, might a summer camp program be in the cards?

Going off to summer camp can be a wonderful experience for both your child and you.

For your son or daughter, they get to go away and learn some new skills; make friends with kids their age and more.

For you the parent, you get a little down time from your child. As much as you love them, down time is never a bad thing.

Take the time to review different camps online to see which one stands out most to you and your child.

Once you have them signed up, start talking about all the fun they can have. Also add in all the memories they can make in the process.

When your child has a great summer camp experience, consider it a win all the way around.

Another option for summer can be putting the family in a vehicle or hopping on a plane and taking a trip.

Think about it, when was the last time your family got away for a vacation? Even if only for a weekend jaunt, everyone needs some time away.

If your child is old enough to offer their two cents, get their thoughts on where the family should travel to. Unless you have a pre-destined place already picked out or go to regularly, everyone should have a say on it.

Whether camp, vacations or more, make sure your child looks back on summer with some fond memories.

Life at Home is Not So Bad Either

If you decide not to send your kid to camp or take a trip, there should be enough things around the home while school is out.

Among the options to consider:

Playing in and out of the house

Having pool parties if you have a pool

Having friends over for sleepovers

Helping with some projects around the home

There can be plenty of options at home. That said make sure you have enough of them. That is so your child is not stuck in front of the television or computer for much of the day.

Even if you work a lot of hours, take some time off to spend it with your children when they are home from school. The bonding that takes place can be quite special.

When summer comes calling, do all you can to make it a great one for your child.