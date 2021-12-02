What do you need to know before you set up an outdoor kitchen? Step by step guide

Outdoor kitchen – how to start?

Depending on the type of outdoor kitchen units and design you choose, you may need a little help from professional like a plumber and electrician. And if you can do it yourself – that will definitely be a big advantage, especially if you’re on a tight budget. So what is your plan?

If you need help, hire a contractor (they’re usually busy so it’s better to hire them in advance). Get all your permits (if needed – again, that depends on the type of an outdoor kitchen). Buy all your materials and appliances – choose good quality outdoor kitchen units (check our alpes inox offer). Run utility lines if needed. Install hardscaping. Put all your appliances together, add built-ins, etc. Finish the design with some lighting and pergola or different kind of cover.

Choose your style

When it comes to style, everybody has their own. And it also goes for the outdoor kitchen design. However, if you’re not sure which style would be best for you and your family, you can use one of the most popular styles as a base:

traditional style – very raw and classic. Lots of mortared bricks and stones. Perfect to create “old school” look.

contemporary style – pure elegance. Sleek lines and polished finish. Lots of wood and stainless steel – classic outdoor kitchen units .

rustic style – earthy colors, lots of plants. A mixture of textures, patterns, and finishes. Warm and comfy, perfect for family space.

Plan out perfect configuration

Your outdoor kitchen should be practical, easy to navigate in and designed for your family’s needs. After all, this is the place where you’re going to spend a lot of time and create some awesome memories, right? Here are some configurations you may choose from: