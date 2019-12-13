Tips for Creating a Photo Book

Photo books are quite a prominent way of storing photos and presenting them to the people who matter. Further, a photo book can serve as an excellent gift to loved ones in a number of occasions. However, if you have never made one, looking at an innovatively designed photo book or holiday photo card template can make the process of making a similar one on your own quite intimidating. However, once you start doing it, you will be surprised by how easy the entire process is. If it is your first time to create a photo book and you are wondering where to start, below are some of the tips that you can count on to get yourself an excellent photo book.

Pick Your Topic and Theme

Picking random pictures, printing them, and putting the pages together is not the right way to create a photo book. A good photo book has to be well thought out. You should pick a topic and decide on the story that you want your photo book to tell. Some common photo book topics that you can pick include family vacation photo book, annual family photo book, wedding photo book, baby’s first year photo book, and baby’s birth story photo book, among others. It is also important to have a theme that runs throughout the book.

Choose the Photos Carefully

Once you have decided on the story that you want to tell, you should now choose the photos that can best tell your story. You can prepare them by cropping out any unnecessary parts or backgrounds. However, you have to remember that your photo book will only be as good as the quality of your photos. Therefore, you have to pick top quality photos. All in all, a photo book’s photos need not be perfect; they just have to be good enough to help you tell your story in the clearest way possible.

Use Mixbook

Of course, there are many online photo book services that you can use to create your photo book. However, most of them are just a waste of time. To be safe, you can simply use a proven platform such a Mixbook. Mixbook is known for offering high-quality services on their easy to use platform. They also offer high-quality prints in addition to a wide variety of cover options. Therefore, no matter what your level of experience may be, Mixbook can enable you to create an excellent photo book within a few minutes and at the most affordable rates.

Make use of Text

Of course, you should not put huge blocks of text on your photo book. In any case, no one has the time to “read” a photo book. Instead, you can just use text sparingly just to make your story more vivid.

The takeaway

Overall, it is apparent that if you are thinking of creating a photo book, the process of doing so is not as intimidating as it seems. With the help of a great online platform such as Mixbook, you can create an excellent photo book within a few minutes even if it is your first time. Mixbook is designed for people of all levels of experience, and they have a supportive customer service team just in case you get stuck. Visit the site today and start creating custom photo books at the most affordable rates.