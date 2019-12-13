The Top Free and Paid PPC Tools

Pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns are not an easy thing to create as they are time-consuming advertising strategies used to generate targetted website traffic. They include many tedious components, such as keyword research, keyword optimization, landing pages and website analysis, etc. This is why creating a successful PPC campaign takes a while to achieve.

However, delivering effective PPC campaigns does not have to be so difficult these days. There are various free and paid PPC tools that you can use to optimize online advertising campaigns within a short time. Whichever you choose, you're off to a great start, if you'll use them wisely.

To help you achieve that, here are some of the top pay-per-click (PPC) tools to consider.

Top Free PPC Tools

Google Keyword Planner

This is a free Google application and platform that lets you do various preparations for your PPC campaigns. It allows you to do keyword target searches, checks volume data on keyword searches, see keyword statistics, and possible results on your account. Although the figures may not be as accurate as you hope them to be, Google Keyword Planner gives you significant insights when it comes to performance, reach, and profitability. The forecasts you receive may influence how your site or landing page performs and how you can make it better and more competitive.

Canva

If you want to unleash your creative side without having to be too technical, then go to Canva. Canva.com is another free PPC tool that allows you to create banner ads, posters, and other clickable images. It has numerous templates, which you can use for free. You can also do customization using the available images, icons, shapes, and other creative elements that can make your landing pages, for example, a total stand out. If you wish to access more of its images and templates, then there is a paid premium version you can purchase.

Top Paid PPC Tools

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is next to Google in terms of being the largest web crawler, making it one of the best PPC tools in the market today. Although it is primarily used as an SEO tool, the Ahrefs platform features PPC tools like research ad competitor, keyword bidding, and top landing pages. Moreover, it also features a large keyword database, which is crucial when performing keyword researches. It helps you find related keywords and LSI and shows you different keyword metrics, such as price and traffic volume. The pricing plans start from $99 a month.

SpyFu

There’s a saying, “keep your friends and your enemies closer”. That’s probably what SpyFu gives you; it allows you to keep a closer look at your competitors’ performances. SpyFu takes pride in its massive database of various businesses and companies’ PPC ads and the keywords they are using. This is a useful and highly popular tool for optimizing PPC campaigns. You get to see how your competitors perform and use the information you get to your advantage. It also helps you save time since you already know what to do to get ahead of the game.