Returning Home From Deployment

If you’ve served in the armed forces and are returning home after deployment, chances are you’re facing a whirlwind of emotions. Such a rush of new and different feelings can be difficult to navigate as you work to readjust to your life at home after being abroad and serving your country for so long. Regardless of whether you served in the Army, Air Force, Navy, or Marine Corps, the chances are high that you could use a few tips as you adjust to life as a civilian. Here are a few ideas to keep in mind as you make your transition back from deployment.

Start a Business.

If you’re looking for something to provide you with a sense of purpose following your deployment, becoming a franchise owner can be a great option. Particularly if you’ve saved up a good chunk of money during your work in the service, starting your own franchise can be a great way to keep making a steady income and providing for yourself and your family. Although you’ll have many options, one of the best franchises for veterans is the UPS Store, as it offers the opportunity to connect with others.

Find Good Health Insurance.

When you were in the military, you likely didn’t have to think much about seeing a doctor or how your medical treatment was going to be paid for. However, when you transition back to life as a civilian, you’ll need to make sure you’re appropriately covered. There are plenty of online resources that can help you compare Medicare supplemental insurance plans and more. You can look at a variety of different coverage options offered by insurance companies and compare details like deductibles, premiums, and co-pays in order to get a feel for which insurer will be the best fit for you.

Talk to a Therapist.

Anytime you’re going through a transition it can be useful to talk to a therapist and returning home after deployment is no different. Chances are, there are a wide variety of feelings and experiences that you’ve had after serving that you can’t talk about with just anyone. Speaking with a licensed therapist with a background in helping veterans can be a major boon to your mental health and how quickly you reacclimate to your old life after serving.

Pick up a Hobby

Sometimes, one of the greatest joys of returning to your old life is reconnecting with old friends and hobbies. If you used to play a recreational sport or volunteer at your local church, it can be incredibly beneficial to get back into these old routines. Perhaps you may even be interested in starting a new hobby like throwing pottery on a wheel or playing an instrument like the guitar or ukelele. Getting back into a hobby can help you connect with others, form new relationships, and find a new community. All of these can be helpful when it comes to a smooth transition after a long deployment.

As you can see, there is a wide range of things you can do to make your transition from serviceman or woman to civilian an easier journey. By focusing on yourself and your needs, you’re more likely to stay in-tune with what sorts of services and activities you should be seeking after you’ve returned home. This can help you to make the choices that truly benefit you and your family, allowing you to live the life you want to as fully as possible. Remember that you did your country proudly, and take time for yourself; you’ve earned it.