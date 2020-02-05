Muscle Car Restoration: A Beginner’s Guide

If you’re the owner of a muscle car, chances are that you take great pride in your ride. Even if you’re buying from a fairly saturated used market, there are plenty of ways to make more improvements and tune up your car to the highest of standards. However, you need to keep a few key concepts in mind before you begin any restoration product so you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Decide On A Project

It’s easy to look at a muscle car restoration and see the dollar signs adding up. That’s why it’s so important to determine the scope of your project and which pieces you’re going to fix first. Likely, you’re not going to be able to handle every single fix in one fell swoop, so you need to pick and choose what you need to prioritize and what can wait until later. Are you looking for a more minimal project that you can knock out pretty quickly? Are there major fixes that need to be handled before smaller, even cosmetic details? Ask yourself a few of these key questions before you get started so you know what deserves your attention first.

Most commonly, your project is going to fall somewhere in the middle of the road, so to speak. By identifying the key issues with any restoration project, you’re able to choose a car that won’t require you to take out a second mortgage on your home.

There’s another important point when it comes to deciding on a project: the budget. By having a firm budget in mind, you’re better able to decide on which projects to take on and when. A good rule of thumb to follow is to add roughly 30% to your overall budget. This helps you cover unforeseen costs and expenses that you may not have anticipated. Plus, if you end up not needing to dip into the flex money, you can allocate your funds towards some cosmetic upgrades.

Consider The Pros

While many car restoration projects seem like excellent DIY fixes, it’s easy for people to overestimate their mechanical know-how. Whether you’re in Florida considering Orlando windshield replacement or need replacement rims in Texas, there’s bound to be a local professional that can help you with your projects. Granted, this can add to your overall budget, so it’s important to plan accordingly. If some significant structural issues need to be corrected, for example, you may not want to handle these yourself as there’s a lot of room for error.

In particular, welding services are best left to the professionals as it’s all too easy to join together joints that shouldn’t truly connect. When you also factor in the possibility of injury or accidents, it’s probably in your greatest interest to call up a mechanic and get a quote for your restoration project.

This doesn’t mean that you need to accept any given quote at face value. If you’re smart about it, many mechanics and auto repair specialists are very willing to barter. The best way to barter is by doing adequate research on a given restoration project and come armed with the knowledge of the market value. If you feel you’re being overcharged, you’re more able to make a counteroffer.

A car inspection can also help make sure that you stay on budget so before you buy a used muscle car, make sure that it’s been thoroughly assessed so you know that you’re getting exactly what you’re paying for.

Restoring a muscle car can be a whole lot of fun regardless of if you’re relying on a professional or going for the DIY route. Make sure that you follow some key guidelines before you get started and hopefully, you’ll be on the road before you know it.