College Must Haves: 10 Things You Need For Surviving Your First Semester

Freshman year of college is an exciting time. You get to choose your studies and focus on your dreams and passions. Whether you need it, you get a fresh start. You get to recreate yourself and become the person you’ve always wanted to be. If you’re planning on living in the dorms, you can finally get out of your parents’ hair and learn how to live on your own. Of course, freshman year (and college) can be a tough adjustment period as well. Here are 10 things you need for surviving your first semester.

Time Management Skills

If you don’t know how to manage your time, then your life is going to get out of hand in a hurry. You could fall behind on assignments while not having a life outside of the classroom. You need to learn how to prioritize your tasks and juggle everything, and you do that with a balanced schedule.

A Balanced Schedule

A balanced schedule will ensure you finish assignments on time while incorporating time for yourself, your friends, your passions, and everything you want to pursue. It’s not only about getting things done—although that’s important—it’s about peace of mind and fighting off stress and worries.

An Exercise Routine

An exercise routine isn’t only about looking your best—it’s also important for mental health and plays into a balanced schedule. Exercise can help you reduce stress. It also gives you an avenue to meet new people and build connections.

A Support System

College is tough. Exams, finances, and discovering who you are can be stressful. That’s why it’s essential to have a good support system throughout college, which can include friends, family, and even faculty members. These people will root you on during your journey. They’ll always be there for you and vice versa.

The Right Technology

The right technology comes down to your likes, interests, and major. Typically, phones and computers are musts for college students. And that’s not solely for your studies, it’s also for your personal life. As an example, ibi the smart photo manager allows you to keep all of your photos and videos in one secure place. It’s virtually a personal cloud for your photos and images and is a technological must-have if you prioritize these things. Many technological disasters, such as deleting a paper on accident, can occur in college. Don’t let losing your images and videos be one of them.

A Campus Map

College campuses are huge. We encourage you to get lost and find your way around campus before classes start. The last thing you want is to be that person who shows up late on the first day (or week) of class because you didn’t know where you were going. A campus map, whether digital or physical, is invaluable during the first semester.

All Necessary Dorm Items

Everyone’s different so everyone’s list can be different, but blankets, towels, TV, microwave, water bottle, fall and winter clothes (since you arrive in the summer), and a printer tend to be universal. Figure out what your dorm room comes with and make a list of everything you’ll need as having all of your essentials will help you conquer the first semester.

A Designated Study Area

College freshmen tend to live in the dorms, which can get loud and flood with distractions. Until you get a study habit down and are used to all the coursework, it’s beneficial to find a designated study area (which can change over time) in your first semester. Good grades, after all, keep you on the right path—and make your parents happy.

Good Health Insurance

While everyone enters college at different ages and some students are still on their parents’ plans, finding a good health insurance plan is a top priority. We encourage students to compare health insurance plans so they can find the right provider for every situation. Health insurance premiums are rising and not everyone is in search of the same plan as some people need short-term coverage while others need family plans. Above all else, good health insurance ensures you’re covered and helps with peace of mind.

An Open Mind

College is all about discovering who you are, which is why you should try new things, from hobbies to classes to clubs. This is especially important during the first semester because it can help you figure out who you are as well as set you up with valuable connections throughout your time in college. An open mind can lead to the college experience you’ve always desired and a well-rounded journey.