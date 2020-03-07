5 Things You Should Always Read Up On Before Buying

Product Reviews by Previous Customers

Who better to verify a product than previous customers? Product reviews are a great way to learn if the product does what is advertised. Read how customers rate the product’s performance to determine if it’s worth considering. Buying a big brand name product means paying for the name. A product from a popular brand with a plethora of features may compete in positive customer recommendations with a similar product with the same features from a less popular brand. Why pay more money for a brand instead of saving money by buying a great product from a less popular brand?

Learn about the features and how to use them by reading customer testimonials. Sometimes customers suggest additional products or applications that enhance the functionality of a product.

Ingredient Labels of Vitamins and Supplements

There is a lot to understand about vitamins and supplements before taking them. Most adults get the proper amount of vitamins and minerals through their diet, but in the instance of a vitamin deficiency, a doctor may recommend starting a supplement regimen. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to supplements, which if taken incorrectly could interfere with prescription medications.

There is a lot to understand about vitamins and supplements before taking them. Most adults get the proper amount of vitamins and minerals through their diet, but in the instance of a vitamin deficiency, a doctor may recommend starting a supplement regimen. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to supplements, which if taken incorrectly could interfere with prescription medications.

The Food and Drug Administration considers supplements food and not a drug, which means that manufacturer claims and product effectiveness aren't verified.

The Four C’s of Diamonds

Diamond shopping takes a bit of homework. Be familiar with the 4 C’s – color, clarity, cut, carat – to figure out the value of a stone. The more colorless the diamond, the more valuable it is. Clarity refers to any nicks, scratches, or internal flaws, and cut refers to how much light the diamond refracts and the shape of the stone. Carat simply refers to weight. Read over the Gemological Institute of America website to get a basic understanding of diamonds. The weight and color of a diamond are warning signs that can tip off a buyer to a fake stone.

Diamond shopping takes a bit of homework. Be familiar with the 4 C's – color, clarity, cut, carat – to figure out the value of a stone. The more colorless the diamond, the more valuable it is. Clarity refers to any nicks, scratches, or internal flaws, and cut refers to how much light the diamond refracts and the shape of the stone. Carat simply refers to weight. Read over the Gemological Institute of America website to get a basic understanding of diamonds. The weight and color of a diamond are warning signs that can tip off a buyer to a fake stone.

Buying a diamond engagement ring is an investment that you will look at every day. A natural diamond will last forever, which means it is wiser to spend more on the stone than on the ring design.

The Beginner’s Guide to House Hunting

Before going house hunting, find out if you qualify for a mortgage and how much you can afford by speaking to multiple lenders. Understand what annual maintenance and running costs to expect with homeownership and how these costs will affect the budget. Read up on the pros and cons of buying a new house versus a fixer-upper and what to expect during a home inspection.

How to Choose the Right Car

Before researching any cars, figure out how you will pay for a new car. Check your credit score and shop around financing options. Know the actual value of your trade-in with a quick search on Kelley Blue Book. Shop for cars that will fit the budget and your lifestyle online before going to a dealership. Never shop without knowing the MSRP and the dealer invoice of a car in order to anticipate the price range among dealerships.