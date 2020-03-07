3 Keys to Driving Safety

How safe of a driver would you say you are these days?

If your driving skills leave something to be desired, now would be the time to work on them.

It is important to remember that one auto accident can be life-changing for you and those around you.

So, do you know the keys to driving safety?

Learn How to Be a Better Driver

As you look to become a better driver, keep a few keys in mind:

Focus – Do you have the right mindset when you are out driving? If you are not focused, you can be an accident waiting to happen. That is why you need to go about doing all you can in being a safer driver. One of the big keys is not letting distractions get to you. A prime example would be your cell phone. Always remember that the call or text can wait. Short of an emergency, there is no reason for you to be driving and calling or texting. Wait until you are in a safe spot off the road for any such needs. Your focus also means no personal grooming in your vehicle while driving. How many times have you seen folks do dangerous things in driving? Such as applying makeup in the rear-view mirror, using an electric razor and more? Yes, it happens more than you may realize. By staying focused on the road ahead of you, chances for an accident go down. Vehicle – The kind of wheels you have also goes a long way in determining how safe of a driver you will be. So, do you have a reliable vehicle or one that could be an accident waiting to happen? If you decide to go out and buy another vehicle, do your homework. Whether new or used, you want to learn as much as you can about a potential vehicle you may call your own. This takes on added importance with buying an older car or truck. Did you know you can do a VIN check to learn more about a used vehicle? Such a check allows you to look into any accident or recall history and more of a vehicle that one may be selling. Now, isn’t that some info you would like to learn? If sticking with your current vehicle, be sure to do any needed maintenance. This will keep the vehicle in better shape and lessen the odds of you being in an accident. Attitude – Last, do you have a positive attitude when it comes to driving? For example, do you understand that driving is a privilege and not a right? It is also important that you do not think the road belongs to you and you only. Sharing the road with countless other drivers is important. Finally, you want to remember that the rules of the road apply to you too. This means obeying speed limits and other laws in place. Not doing so can increase your chances of being the next accident victim.

When it comes to driving safety, there are many things you can do to become a safer driver.

The question then becomes, are you willing to do them?