Many things get better with age—but we don’t always want to show our maturity on the outside. As we get on in years, sometimes we need to add extra steps or new products to our self-care routine to help our bodies look their best and take years off our appearance. There are a whole host of useful practices that can play an essential role in human health; here are a few top tips to help you look and feel ten years younger.

Start Small —Very Small

To look young and healthy on the outside, your body needs to be feeling and working healthily on the inside. What better way to ensure this than to help your health along on a cellular level? Calerie’s NMN supplements (containing nicotinamide mononucleotide) work with natural biological processes in the human body to boost cellular health and growth. The effects of these high-quality NMN products, when combined with a healthy lifestyle, can include DNA repair, improved blood pressure, and overall healthier and younger appearance. You’ll look as young as you feel!

Get Moving Every Day

The importance of exercise can never be understated and for those who can feel the years starting to drag on them, there’s no better way to take years off your appearance and give your energy levels a significant increase as well. No one needs to be running marathons unless you want to, but even just a brisk walk every morning or a game of tennis with a friend can be a great way to get started. Choose something that works for your fitness level and you’ll see the benefits quickly.

Make Your Skin Your New Best Friend

It’s the human body’s largest organ but it often gets paid the least attention, especially by men. That’s why Mallama.com has made it their mission to make simple and all-natural skincare easily available for everyone. Their products can be especially useful for older adults as they don’t contain any harsh or toxic ingredients and so are ideally suited to the delicate skin that can come with aging. Making skincare a part of your everyday routine doesn’t only help your skin, but it also makes sure that you are setting time apart to look after yourself, which will certainly help with the next step on our list.

Set Aside “You” Time

The hustle and bustle of everyday life can often distract us from looking after ourselves, and this can often show up in our appearance, making us look older than we actually are. Making sure to dedicate time for letting ourselves feel healthy and cared for can make all the difference. This could be combined with developing a solid skincare routine or exercising, killing two birds with one stone.

Ultimately though, it should be something you enjoy, so if neither of those things brightens up your day, find something that does. Read a chapter of a book, cook something tasty and healthy you love; it can be anything that brings a smile to your face. And when you’re smiling every day, your healthier, younger self will smile through with you.

Keep Fresh and Hydrated

This advice may make it sound like you’re more plant than human but needing to stay fresh and hydrated is something we do share with most other living beings. The human body is 60% water so keeping that topped up is vital. If it gets boring and samey to drink plain water every day, try mixing it up by adding sliced lemons or cucumbers to it as a healthy addition.

Adding in even just a couple of these tips or products will have you looking and feeling younger than you have in years. Slew off the last 10 years from your appearance and start living as young as you feel inside.