13 Most Iconic Places to Visit in North East India

Who hates to travel and explore? While the pandemic in 2020 ruins all our traveling plans. We are here providing you a list of places you can plan to visit in this new year in the North-East part of India. As we all know, the Northeast is referred to as the Paradise of India. Let us explore the beauty of North East India and know more about the places.

1.Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park is famous for the presence of one-horned rhinoceros all through the northern plains of India, In the wetlands of the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra rivers. This survivor of prehistoric times is found alone in pockets in the northeast state of Assam and Nepal.

In Assam, the rhino habitat is limited to only two national parks, Kaziranga and Manas. The Kaziranga National Park is famous for the variety of bird presence and is termed as a bird paradise. The pastures are a raptor country that can be seen in Safari makes a remarkable experience.

2.Shillong

Shillong is famous for its mesmerizing beauty and the natural landscape that is beautifully surrounded by pine trees. Shillong is also famous as Scotland of Northeast. This city is far from the crowd and close to the natural habitat that gives you mental peace. This hill station is known for its picturesque places of interest and traditions.

The soothing climate causes Shillong to be adequate to visit at all seasons. The luscious light and soft cooling wind are added to the joy of visiting this mountain station. The exciting mountain peaks, the crystalline lakes, the impressive golf courses, the museums, and the zoo are the key reasons to visit Shillong.

Apart from natural beauty, Shillong is famous for its mighty road trip to Meghalaya, the state famous for heavy rains, speleology, the highest waterfalls, beautiful landscapes, and incredible people and culture.

3.Tsomgo Lake

Forget about Switzerland; you will love this landscape once you visit here. It must feel like Heaven. Tsomgo lake is one such vacation spot that you may be in-sync with nature and forget about all your issues. Peace will surround you with freshness around. Just close your eyes with this view, and enjoy this magical moment.

4.Tawang Monastery

Tawang monastery is famous with the name of Galden Namgyal Lhatse. It is one of the gems in Arunachal Pradesh. Perched at the peak of 3,000 meters on top of ocean level, this is the second-largest monastery within the world, the primary one being Lhasa.

The monastery is believed to be four hundred years or older and has managed over seventeen gompas in the region. This monastery is as beautiful and huge as a mansion, be the living residence for over three hundred monks. Lying amidst the chain ranges, it offers the incredible beauty of the Tawang-Chu valley.

5.Nathula Pass

Nathula Pass is one of the greatest riding pathways in the world. An excellent place and everyone must go once to salute sovereignty and independence. But might experience some revel in breathlessness.

The serpentine routes in the Himalayan peaks that co-joins with Sikkim and China. Our Indian military is there that will help you out with oxygen and warmth. You might be overwhelmed through your exceptional experience with extraordinary natural landscape and beauty. When you step out of your vehicle, it feels like you’re are in heaven.

6.Ziro Valley

Ziro is presently known, situated at 1500 meters above ocean level. The district is wealthy in rice fields, and it is encircled by mountains that brag of pine trees in incredible numbers. Ziro is in Early Winters from October to November when the valley is encompassed in the day off.

Be that as it may, the months from late November to January encounter frigid temperatures as low as 13-degree Celsius and should be evaded. Rainstorm is a lovely season to visit Ziro that invites you with variegated valleys and a delightful climate.

7.Nohkalikai Falls

Nohkalikai Waterfalls is around 5 km from Sohra City and is the fourth most-highest waterfall on the planet. The snow-like froth made by water tumbling from a stature of 1,100 ft is an incredible fascination of Sohra.

Nohkalikai Waterfalls is situated close to Cherrapunji. Nohkalikai Falls is taken care of by the rainfall on the highest point and decline in force during the dry season in December – February.

8.Gorichen Peak

Draw out the explorer in you by visiting Gorichen Peak in Tawang. Arranged at a height of 22,500 feet above ocean level, this peak is approximately 164 kilometers from Tawang.

Quite possibly the most stunning spots to visit in Tawang for daredevils and nature darlings, Gorichen Peak gloats of being the most noteworthy peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

9.Umiam Lake

An alluring artificially made lake, situated 15 kilometers north of Shillong. Perhaps the most notable destinations in Meghalaya, Umiam Lake is an ideal spot for recreation and restoration.

The lake was shaped after a dam was constructed. The territory is all around well maintained, rich green with an incredible view of the beautiful Umiam Lake. One can go sailing, attempt Khasi outfits, click pictures, or spend your time roaming around it.

10.Mawsynram

Mawsynram is known to be probably the wettest place on earth that receives the highest rainfall. Mawsynram is a mesmerizing town in Meghalaya. Perhaps the best spot to visit close to Cherrapunji, the town encounters rainfall throughout the year consistently.

It is an ideal spot to go through a day unwinding amid abundant nature. The best time to visit this place is between April and June, which is late spring here in India. This excellent traveler site in the “home of mists” accommodates a superb rest during the summers as the temperature remains cool.

11.Siang River Rafting

Siang River Rafting is one of the best spots to open your experience. This Arunachal Pradesh visit takes you on an invigorating river rafting endeavor through the Siang River.

You have to move towards the raging Grade III and Grade IV rapids and figure out in cooperating as a group. Then, this place will give you an adrenaline rush undoubtedly. There is a riverside cave to explore also, to add that spiritualist touch to your incredible experience.

12.Pelling

Pelling is a small city in the region of West Sikkim, India. Pelling is situated at the height of 2,150m. The town is situated at good ways at a distance of 10 km from the area central command of Geyzing and 131 km from Gangtok.

Pelling is a delightful town in West Sikkim, generally well known for its beautiful nature touch on the Kanchenjunga top and the Himalayas. Situated at a high elevation of 6800ft, Pelling is the ideal spot to explore the beautiful nature at the Himalayan range.

13.Gangtok

Gangtok is home to nearly thousands of inhabitants. Besides, the food in this territory that is being served at the table is generally rich, marvelous, and bonafide structure comes up with a complement of multiple choices. Not only a tourist spot, but Gangtok is also famous for its food. Momos, Thukpa, Wonton, Gyathuk, Thenthuk, and the sky limit from there.

Alongside, a Sikkim style meat patty called Shah-Paley. MG Road is the core of Gangtok and its most happening place. It is the main shopping center point of this delightful state capital with different shops, eateries arranged along the two sides.

Conclusion:

I hope that you enjoy this article and get relevant information to plan your trip to Northeast India. Comment down your wish list and surely try to cover them all.