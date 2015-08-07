Top 10 Things to Know About Spring Cleaning

It is that time of the year again, the passing of the winter season and the onset of the spring, the brightening sunshine, and the free-flowing of breeze. It is happy all around, even in the household, everything feels like a fresh start.

But the time is also one for decluttering, reorganization, polishing, and scrubbing. While the outside environment blooms with the spring colors, the inside territory also needs restoration. This is what is implied by spring cleaning.

What is Spring Cleaning?

The winter season draws a gloominess inside every household. Hence to get over this hangover of the cold weather, the house definitely needs some re-organization for a fresh outlook. This is spring cleaning, a worthwhile exercise of cleaning and re-doing the household.

It benefits the health and well-being of people, is a mental de-stressor, and improves the mood. Hence, removing all the clutter and old garbage from the household has a proven list of benefits.

Here are the top 10 interesting and knowledgeable things that you should know about Spring Cleaning.

1. A nasty bed

Your bed can be a nasty place, especially the mattress which soaks up all the sweat, and dirt. It can also be an uninvited magnet for mites, which can further cause skin diseases and irritation, rash, breathing troubles, and more.

Hence vacuuming the mattress is a must. Try spraying the surface of the mattress with a disinfectant. Also, once every month, you should place your mattress in the sunshine or give it some air.

2. Always adapt to your cleaning personality

While some people clean under a lot of stress, others are mostly procrastinators when it comes to handling chores. Hence, you should always begin by identifying your actual personality as it resonates with your cleaning methods.

Hence, the first step should be to schedule a routine which works for and not against you. For example, you might be an angry cleaner, so you can let all the emotions blurt out while doing the chores.

Also, this emotion can help you positively tackle tough cleaning tasks. If you are a soft cleaner, take your time, and execute the tasks with patience.

3. Decluttering is the first job

Before you begin with scrubbing your floor corners, you should always declutter. You can start before the spring-cleaning time. Gather all the unwanted items or broken ones like clothes, linens, toys, books, or other ornaments and sideline them.

Even any unwanted furniture should be kept aside for good riddance. You can sort everything into separate categories like the one for recycling, storage, or even for charity. This is a therapeutic exercise that is bound to make you feel greater. The house will also look tidier.

4. Start your work top-down

Before cleaning the floor, you should always start with the ceiling. Tidy up and dust the ceiling, the fan, pictures, light fixtures, etc. Move onto vacuuming the floor, then mopping it gradually.

The floor part should be left for the end. This makes the most sense because the previous tasks will make the floor dirty. Also, doing this will make your work seem productive and easier.

5. Going natural

If you are looking for ways to get rid of harsh, harmful detergents, you can try making your own natural home cleanser at home. Homemade cleaning solutions are ideal health-wise. Besides, this can be kept as a backup if the actual cleanser runs out of supply.

Here is a simple recipe for people to try.

¾ cups of water

¾ cups of rubbing alcohol

5 to 10 drops of lemon, peppermint, orange, and essential oils

1 big drop of natural dishwashing soap

6. Spring Cleaning is a biological phenomenon

While most of us think that this western concept of cleaning is a result of the unfavorable weather situation. However, the rest argue that this phenomenon of spring cleaning is biologically imprinted in us.

Scientifically explaining, during the winter season, the body produces excess content of melatonin which is a natural hormone responsible for making us feel sleepy and tired. However, when the days start to expanding, the melatonin content in the body reduces. This makes us energetic for more work.

CONCLUSION

The ritual of Spring cleaning is interesting as it involves the task of thoroughly purifying the household and making it look fresh. It also signifies the beginning of the new seasons.

To prolong the lifespan of every household item, cleaning is necessary. Besides this, the process also uplifts the mood and well-being of every individual. No wonder, cleaning the house is considered a major form of catharsis.