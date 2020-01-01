Opening a New Auto Repair Shop? Don’t Forget the POS System

You’ve purchased all the equipment, hired mechanics and spent years learning all the ins and outs of every kind of vehicle. But before you take the final steps to open your new auto repair shop, do you have a plan for how to accept payment from customers? It’s time to research merchant account solutions to make sure your business operations run as smoothly as cars will once you’re done working on them.

There are many options when you’re looking for the best pos system for auto repair shop. Here are four functions to consider when you’re picking the system that will keep your shop running.

Appointment Scheduling: Customers want a quick, simple interaction when they’re making an appointment for auto repair. Many merchant account solutions come equipped with appointment scheduling software that works well for auto mechanics. Look for a POS system that allows you to make book customer appointments with speed and accuracy. Custom solutions can combine scheduling functions with advanced features like CarFax tools and accounting software. Accept Any Form of Payment: Auto repair shops need to be able to accept a wide variety of payment types from their customers. Systems like the new clover station will allow you to accept credit card payments from standard cards and chip-enabled cards, as well as mobile payments from systems like Android Pay and Apple Pay. Put your customers at ease by choosing a system that can accept their payments quickly and securely. Inventory Management: When you need a specific part to get a car running again, you need to know that the item will be in stock. The right point of sale system can help you track inventory in your shop, making sure you’ll never run out of parts. Look for a system that makes keeping inventory easy and that integrates with advanced business reporting features. Up-to-date POS systems provide trend reports that can help you predict which parts and services are most popular, so you’ll know which items to always keep in stock. They can also help you understand which times of the year are the busiest and when things will slow down, meaning you can make smart staffing decisions throughout the year. Flexible Hardware: The number and size of POS units you’ll need to get your business going might change over time. Choose a point of sale system that can grow with you. Many systems have the ability to start with a central unit of varying size, then grow with additional mobile payment processing devices. Equip your mechanics with small, flexible units to allow them to take payments throughout the shop. Or, add a second checkout line with a mini payment processing unit at the front of the business. No matter how your business changes over time, a top-tier POS system can grow with you.

When you’re getting ready to open your auto repair shop, finding the right point of sale system can help you stay on top of transactions and provide excellent customer service. Look for a trusted provider of merchant account solutions with a wide range of POS options to find the best fit for your business.