Get Ready HGTV, There’s A New Designer In Town: How To Make Your Yard Pop

Who doesn’t love a good HGTV binge? It’s so fun to have an intimate peek into other people’s houses. You get to watch homeowners make their properties even better than before. These transformations are inspiring to say the least.

The first thing that always gets commented on is the exterior of the home. Curb appeal packs a serious punch because it’s everyone’s very first impression. Designing or redesigning the front of your house can be some of the most fun in the renovation process. If you want a home that would make any HGTV designer proud, here are a few tips that will make your yard pop.

Turn your Backyard into an Oasis.

You spend the most time outside during the summer. Why not make the back of your patio into an oasis that you’ll want to spend all your time in when it’s warm enough? Anyone can have a pool, but in order to make your pool HGTV worthy, consider having a custom pool built with spas or waterfalls to make your backyard truly picturesque.

Under the right conditions, a pool has the ability to increase the value of your home. This is especially true if you live in a climate that’s warm year-round. If you’re living in Florida in the Lakeland area, do an Internet search for “pool builders Lakeland FL” and you’re sure to find capable builders who can help you realize your dream.

Olympus Pools in Florida might be your perfect company match. They understand that your backyard is a very personal thing and that your family is going to create lasting memories in your pool. They want to help you create your vision. They can install specialty features and even put a firepit in your backyard for when you’re ready to retire from swimming for the evening. No matter what your dreams are, you’re sure to have fun, thanks to Olympus Pools.

Here’s the Scoop about Dog Poop.

If you have a wonderful dog as part of your household, you know that their waste can accumulate quickly if left unchecked. If you’re fortunate enough to have a larger property, finding and picking up all your doggy’s dookies can be a herculean task. Dog waste isn’t very attractive to guests or potential homebuyers, so make sure you keep it under control.

You don’t need to do this all on your own. A residential pet waste removal company can be a huge help in staying on top of this chore, and save you a considerable amount of time, depending on how many dogs you have and how much land you own. Hiring a professional company will ensure that the job is done thoroughly, unlike asking your teenager to help out.

Some companies use a grid pattern approach, so they cover every square inch of your yard before going back to double-check. Keep your weekends to yourself, enjoy your furry friends, and have a clean yard where you and your family can relax and play.

Green is Glamorous.

The greenery around your house can make your house go from drab to fab in a matter of hours or even minutes. By simply putting plants around your front door and walkway, you can add a bit of personality and earthiness to your home.

If you don’t feel like you have a green thumb, there’s no shame in hiring a professional to landscape your yard. If you go ahead with a pool, ask a professional if there are any tropical plants that can thrive in your backyard. This can transform truly transform a pool area into an oasis. Why not take a vacation in your own yard?