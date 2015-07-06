4 Crucial Questions To Ask A Lawyer During A Consultation

No one wants to have an accident. A fact of life is accidents happen and, in most cases, someone will be held legally liable. This is why insurance is so important.

There will be instances when a lawyer has to get involved. In these cases, you need to know the questions to ask a lawyer.

Have you been injured due to someone else’s negligence? Perhaps you are the one who caused the accident.

Keep reading for four crucial questions to ask a lawyer during the initial consultation.

Questions to Ask a Lawyer Depend on Who’s at Fault

Some lawyers represent injured parties and some lawyers specialize in defending those who cause injuries. Regardless of which side of the spectrum you fall under, you deserve proper representation.

The questions you ask a lawyer will depend on whether you were at fault or the other party.

It is important to hire a lawyer that specializes in personal injury cases. It also depends on the type of injury. A slip and fall case differs from a vehicle accident.

1. Do You Handle My Type of Case?

During your initial consultation and before hiring a lawyer, ask what is their expertise. You’ll also want to know how successful they have been defending cases similar to yours.

An attorney with a lot of experience will be able to settle a case involving common injuries without going to trial. A quick resolution is always best but you also want a favorable resolution.

2. Is a Retainer Required?

In most cases, when a person has been injured, the attorney will not require a retainer. Their fees come from any settlement that is awarded. Some lawyers advertise if they lose the client owes them nothing.

Learn what fees will be charged upfront. It is also important to get in writing what percentage of your award will go to the attorney.

3. What Happens If I Win My Case?

A win in a personal injury case means your attorney was successful in proving your damages. Questions to ask when hiring a lawyer include how you will receive your money if you are awarded damages.

In the best-case scenario, the person or their insurance provider will cut a check. Worst-case scenario, you’ll have to engage in collection efforts that can incur expenses.

4. What Happens If I Lose My Case?

In the event you lose your case, as a plaintiff, you’ll need to refer back to the agreement made with the attorney. if you are the defendant you’ll be required to pay the plaintiff any money awarded plus attorney fees and court costs.

Always get a clear understanding and everything in writing before hiring a lawyer.

Do You Need an Attorney?

When you need legal expertise it is important to know what questions to ask a lawyer. You want the right and best representation for your case.

