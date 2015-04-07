12 Most Delicious Desserts across The World

Desserts and sweets- these names are enough to bring a stream of water into your mouth. There’s no denying the fact that desserts are the most delicious of all foods in the world, be it candies, pies, custards, cakes, pastries, frozen dishes, or ice creams.

Our whole course meal is incomplete without savoring a dessert. Be it, kids or elders, desserts charm captivate everyone. So, here, we will travel through the different countries of the world and will find the most delicious, super tasty, luscious, flavorful desserts.

Along with you will get to know about their origins, main ingredients, alternative names, etc. Their main ingredients will let you know if they are not allergic to you, and you can have them without any worry.

Before going ahead on the journey, you have to control your tongue because there are chances of its desires awakening.

Let’s get started!

1. Baklava

Awarded as no. 1 in taste, this pastry can make you forget the world with its heavenly flavor. Baklava is rich, sweet, and the tastiest dessert pastry. Originated in the Byzantine Empire in Turkey, Baklava is loaded with chopped nuts and is sweetened with syrup and honey.

The main ingredients of this dessert are filo pastry, nuts, and sweeteners and can be served cold or at room temperature, or it can be re-warmed.

2. Dulce de Leche

Originated in Latin America, Dulce de Leche is a lava cake. One of the most delicious cakes makes you spellbound with just its looks. It looks luscious and luxurious with chocolate sauce spread. The main ingredient of this pleasing cake are milk and sugar, and it can be eaten alone or with other sweet foods and mostly with ice creams.

It can be served cold or at room temperature and is also used as a toast spread in several parts of the country. Alternative names of Dulce de Leche are manjar, manjar Blanco, and arequipe.

3. Gulab Jamun

The most famous sweet of southern Asia, gulab jamun is a deep-fried ball and is one of the tastiest desserts in the world. Gulab jamun is made up of khoa and saffron and generally is a milk solid based confectionery. It is garnished with dried nuts, and sometimes it is filled with other toppings as well.

It and can be served cold, hot, or at room temperature. This is ever ready sweet and is kept for many days refrigerated. It is also known as Gulab Jaman, Kala jam, kalojam, Lall Mohan, and gulabujaanu, etc.

4. Lamington

Emerged in Australia, the lamington is a square of butter cake or sponge cake. The outer layer is the best part of lamington that is filled with the chocolate sauce making it a mouth-watering dish. Its main ingredient cake, chocolate sauce, and desiccated coconut, generally, a sponge cake.

5. Apple Pie

There will be no one in this whole world who doesn’t know about this most famous dessert. Apple pie is an unofficial symbol of the United States and no doubt a number one signature food, but it’s surprising to know that apple pie is originated in England.

The main ingredients of apple pie are apples, flour, sugar, milk, cinnamon, butter, and salt. Apple pie can be served at room temperature or cold or heated. Its taste is most savored with whipped cream and cheddar cheese.

6. Pasteis de Nata

This egg custard pastry is Portuguese and always surprise with its variations. The taste of Pasteis de Nata with cinnamon garnishing soothe your taste buds and caress your mouth with its softness. The main ingredient is egg yolk as it’s egg pastry. It should be served fresh, or else its crispiness will be lost. It is also known as Pastel de Belèm, pastries of Bethlehem.

7. Gelato

Worth staring gelato is the most flavored frozen dessert comparing all other frozen desserts in the world. It best served cold. Widely popular gelato comes with numerous flavors like vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut, pistachio, and cream.

This is luscious, and your tongue will demand it again and again. Milk and sugar are the main ingredients of gelato. It is served with fruit or nut puree to hypnotize with its delightful, enjoyable, amazing, and incredible taste.

8. Mississippi Mud Pie

As the name is indicating, this dessert pie emerges in Mississippi in the United States. This Mouth-watering chocolate-based pie with chocolate crust and the chocolate coating is what makes this pie one of the most delicious pie in the world. It is served with ice cream and has chocolate, sugar, butter in its course. Its alternative name is mud pie.

9. Sachertorte

Chocolate sponge cake, apricot jam, and dark chocolate icing being the main ingredients of this dessert and makes it a super sweet and delicious dish. It looks like a chocolate cake, and you can’t keep your hands off it once it’s in your sight. Sachertorte is served with unsweetened whipped cream at room temperature. There’s no need for refrigeration, and can be consumed afresh.

10. Gooey Chocolate Brownies

Name is enough to bring flood in mouth, just like name is super tasty and luxurious dessert. This square or rectangular chocolate like dish mesmerizes with its chocolate chip dressing. It comes with two textures, either fudgy or cakey. Its main ingredients are nuts, flour, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and eggs.

11. Meringue

Meringue, known by merging and Beza too, originated in Switzerland possibly. This creamy dessert captivates you with looks and taste. Its importance and taste can be measured by its popularity.

Also, this dish is a national cuisine of Swiss, French, Polish, and Italian culture. Meringue has a crisp texture and is served with whipped cream. Egg white and sugar are its main ingredients.

12. Black Forest Cake

Named after the black forest of Germany, this cake emerges in Germany only. There will be very few people on this earth who haven’t known its name. It’s one of the most popular desserts in the world. Its ingredients are more than enough to force you to lick your lips.

Its main ingredients are delicious chocolate cake, cherries, whipped cream, and kirschwasser. This is a flavorful, divine, and luscious dessert.

Conclusion:

So, now we are back from our tasteful journey of the most delicious desserts in the world. Desserts which no one can deny, desserts which are hypnotic with not just taste but outlook too.

There’s one life, and if you haven’t tasted these desserts, then you’re missing heaven of food. They are worth trying, and it’s guaranteed that you’ll cherish them time and again because their taste is magical. Their looks are enchanting, and it’s nearly impossible to take your hands off them. To live your life to the fullest, you must taste them at least once in your lifetime.

After your encounter with these desserts, they will secure a permanent place in your heart, and it’s obvious. Now you have the basic knowledge of all these famous and delicious desserts. You can easily decide which one to savor first.

Food also acts as a stress buster, and when the food is the tastiest and succulent dessert, then there are no chances of stress being near you.