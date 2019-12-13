All You Need to Know About Chest Hair Removal

Chest hair in most cultures and countries is considered to be a sign of masculinity. It is, not kidding. But then, times are changing and if we cannot accept change than how do we call ourselves progressive at all. Changing times need attention. If you want to be on-trend, you can either follow the trend or be a trendsetter. We have seen swimmers, wrestlers, and many bodybuilders shaving their chest and tummy clean. But, it is not the scene anymore. Many men prefer a clean-shaven chest and belly.

There are a majority of men who either prefer trimming the chest hair down, or not trim or shave at all. So, you can be among those too. However, if you are planning to shave off your chest hair anytime soon, you need to know the answer to how to remove chest hair in the best way possible.

Should men shave their chest?

Men tend to get nervous if you ask them about shaving their chest. You might be wondering about how to remove chest hair because you have never done it in your life. The primary question has to be if you should take the advice of shaving your chest hair or not.

The clean-shaven chest does not suit everyone or every body type. If you have a well-maintained and well-toned body with six or eight pack abs, we say, you shave and flaunt it right now. If you have extra flab or fat on your chest and belly, a bit of chest hair can go a long way and help you hide these issues.

We know that this is your personal preference, but having a second opinion never hurts right. So, we would recommend that you trim off the excess hair and make it short.

How to remove chest hair?

Here are the steps you need to follow to get rid of your chest hair. Following the steps will help you get the best results:

1. Trim off

The first step always remains the same. It can be shaving your beard or your body hair. Trimming is the first step in the guide to shaving the chest. Trim off your chest hair with if it is too long. If you directly start shaving with your razor, you might end up clogging it. It might also lead to cuts, nicks, and skin irritation. You can use the best chest hair trimmer – All Purpose Gillette Styler for a smooth shave. Being an all-purpose trimmer, you can also use it for shaping your beard in style.

2. Post-shower shave

Take a hot water shower, once you finish trimming. Warm water opens up the pores, soften your chest hair, and ultimately give you a less painful and close shave.

3. Lather it on

Using an excellent quality shaving cream is important as it lubricates your chest and tummy for a smooth and clean shave. Lubrication helps the razor to glide over your chest gently.

4. Get started with shaving

Now you are all prepared to shave the hair off your chest. Make sure you remember the following points when you shave your chest hair:

Use a fresh razor to shave. A new and fresh set of razor blades make your shaving experience really effortless, and also minimizes the risk of razor burns.

Use gentle and short strokes. Do not worry about the direction.

Keep washing your razor with every stroke or after every other stroke, so the razor is clean. Washing also makes sure that your razor is not clogged while you move towards your next stroke.

Rinse and dry

Once you are done with the full regime, make sure you rinse it clean. While you rinse it, use fairly cold water as it will help you tighten the skin and close the pores that opened up while shaving. Do not rub your skin dry; instead, take a clean towel and pat it dry till it is completely dry. Using an aftershave would also do the trick and make you feel amazing and keep skin irritations at bay.

Chest hair removal can be a big task for many men, but it is worth the time. Put in your efforts and see the after-results of shaving the chest hair. We aren’t saying go clean, but you can stay tidy and clean by trimming the excess hair on your chest. Follow the step-by-step guide to get a clean-shaven chest.