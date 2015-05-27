Why Are Your Company Sales Struggling?

In look at your company sales and why they are not where they should be, can you pinpoint any one thing?

For some companies, it is the lack of a good sales approach. For other businesses, they do not have the right salespeople in position. Still other brands may have a limited advertising and marketing budget to work with.

Your goal is to determine why things are sluggish and how to go about fixing them.

So, are you up to the challenge?

Get Things Right Before It is Too Late

In trying to get your sales headed in the right direction before it is too late, here are a few pointers:

Approach – Do you have the right approach when it comes to selling to consumers? Of most importance is being able to define your target audience. Without knowing who they are, it can make your job much more difficult. That said be sure to do the research needed to see who you should be selling to. That research can be done both on and offline. The key is to define your audience, where they live, what they make, how often they would use your stuff and more. People – Having the right salespeople in place goes without saying. So, are you confident that you do have the right people in the right positions? Selling to the public takes a special knack. Knowing how to deal with many personalities is a big step in the right direction. Your sales team also must be able to finish the deal. There will be times they will get no for an answer. Being able to rebound from that and not take it as a personal rejection is quite important. Resources – You also want to be sure you have the right sales resources in place. For instance, are you properly recording each sale your team members make? This is important for a variety of reasons. One of the key ones is so that your salespeople get the proper commissions. When you have a commission tracker in place, it makes things much smoother. Record each sale and be sure the right person gets the right commission for their efforts. Promotions – Don’t drop the ball when it comes to the resources needed to promote your brand. For instance, be sure you are doing all the possible marketing and advertising you can. If you are missing the boat in some of these areas, chances are good your competition is not. You do not want to look and see the competition scooping up some of your potential business. You also should use your website and social media to help you get the word out. Another way to spread the word is via customer testimonials. When consumers see some other consumers touting a brand, it can encourage them more to buy it.

As you look to go about improving company sales, where will you first direct your attention?

By taking the time to focus in on your sales, you are doing something healthy for your company.

So, has the time come for you to do a better job of selling your company?