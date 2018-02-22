The Foods That Help Reduce Joint Pain

To support strong bones and joints, we’re encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle and keep on top of our dietary and exercise requirements. In terms of our diet, what we put into our bodies is essentially what we get out of them, so consuming foods that contain properties that can reduce inflammation or improve bone density can only be a good thing.

It can be hard to change everything at once, though, so many people focus on getting their diet right first and then coming up with a fitness plan thereafter. Joint pain is incredibly common too, which is why there are so many theories out there in terms of how to combat it, be it through yoga or the use of ice on a regular basis. It can happen to anyone too, be it through getting up off the sofa after a session of 3D roulette at slotsheaven.com/uk/ or hiking up a mountain on the weekend. Joint pain is common, which is why taking all the necessary steps to help reduce it is so vital. One of those steps is through our diet.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best foods known to help reduce joint pain.

Omega-3 fatty acids/fish oils

Omega-3 fatty acids play a huge role in our health, and cold-water fish are packed full of them. Often referred to as polyunsaturated fatty acids, omega-3 fatty acids also play their role in reducing inflammatory proteins throughout the body, therefore helping with joint pain. Alongside this, they also improve brain function and help avoid the risk of developing well-known illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

Olive oil

A tablespoon of olive oil is known to be another source of omega-3 and a huge part of the Mediterranean diet, which is widely regarded as being one of the healthiest ways to eat on the planet. Vegetable oil, sunflower oil and peanut oil can actually increase inflammation, whereas olive oil doesn’t. Extra virgin olive oil is even more effective as it isn’t as processed, therefore making it the ideal accompaniment to salads or for cooking with.

Nuts and seeds

The aforementioned omega-3 fatty acids can also be found in nuts and seeds, which is why many people add a small portion of nuts, be it walnuts or almonds, to their diets. These types of nuts play a role in reducing inflammation in the joints and connective tissue.

Brassica vegetables

Known by some as cruciferous vegetables, brassica vegetables are leafy greens such as purple cabbage, kale, arugula, broccoli, cauliflower and mustard greens. Essentially, anything from the mustard and cabbage family. Brassica vegetables have been linked with blocking the enzyme, which causes swelling, as well as being packed full of other nutrients that help us maintain our all-round health.

Lentils and beans

They aren’t always the most appealing ingredient to some, but lentils and beans offer a range of health benefits, including possessing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Anthocyanins, which are known to reduce inflammation, are in beans and lentils, as well as being found in soybeans, pinto beans and chickpeas.

Colourful fruits

We all know that fruit is good for us. Still, it can even play a part in reducing inflammation in joints thanks to many popular fruits, like blueberries, strawberries and red raspberries, containing antioxidants which play a huge role in reducing inflammation. Pineapple’s have been shown to reduce joint pain in the past too, thanks to the presence of bromelain – a nutrient shown to alleviate joint pain.

Other foods that help reduce joint pain are garlic, root vegetables, whole grains and dark chocolate.