Is Your Bath Towel Really Clean?

Many of us look forward to a warm shower after a long day. After all, these are the times when you’ll feel clean and rejuvenated before going to bed. But have you ever wondered if you’re really clean if your bath ritual ends with you getting dry with an old bath towel? And what is that musky smell coming off from that same bath towel you’ve been using for weeks?

Well, chances are that your bath towel isn’t as clean as you think it is. Sure, you may have put it in the washer when you’ve last done your last laundry, but bath towels are known to harbor more bacteria than you know. This is as your bath towel is often damp and left to dry for hours after use, making it the ideal breeding ground for bacteria.

How to know when your Bath Towel is “dirty”?

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to identify when your towel is deemed “dirty”. If you’re concerned about the cleanliness of your towels, it’s recommended that you put them into the wash as often as possible. In case you’re unable to do so, here are some possible signs that your towel is “dirty” and needs to be changed:

There is an unpleasant odor: If your towels are smelling funky, then it’s definitely time to put it in the wash. Unpleasant odors from towels are caused by breeding bacteria and fungi, and if left unattended, it may be harmful to your skin.

There are visible dots on your towel: Growing dots on your bath towels are signs of mold and bacteria. When you see these signs, you may want to consider throwing your towel away instead.

You haven't changed it in a while: A towel should always be changed after 2 to 3 days of use. If you haven't been changing your bath towels in a while, then it's probably time to reach for it and put it in the laundry pile to avoid any run-ins with skin conditions or acne.

How to Combat Dirty Bath Towels

To avoid coming in contact with dirty bath towels, it’s always good to take these preventive steps:

Change your bath towels often: Changing your bath towels is the best way to ensure you’re using a clean one. On average, you should try to change your bath towels once every 2 to 3 days.

Have towels for specific uses: To avoid cross-contamination, you should also prepare specific towels for different uses. For example, it's always best to have a set of towels for the gym or a face towel for your face.

Dry your towels properly: Instead of leaving your towels in a bunch after use, you should always hang it up to dry. While putting it out in the sun is the best way to dry your towels after use, you may also consider placing it in front of the fan to air dry on rainy days.

Use towels that prevent bacteria growth: Some bath towels are made of materials that can prevent bacteria growth. This helps keep your bath towels clean for longer, making it ideal for anyone who doesn't have convenient access to washers and dryers.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, it may be hard to tell when your bath towel is really clean with a naked eye. If you’re concerned about skin sensitivity or persistent acne, then you should consider changing your bath towels more often. Picking out a bath towel that dries quickly and is made of natural materials may also be key to ensuring it’s always clean. After all, you’re supposed to feel clean and fresh after a shower and not have to worry about dirty towels at the end of the day.